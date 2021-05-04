Queen Elizabeth Just Launched Her Own Beer!

Queen Elizabeth has approved the sale of two beers created from plants grown on her Sandringham estate in Norfolk

Queen Elizabeth may soon be responsible for your bar tab!

Buckingham Palace has confirmed to PEOPLE that the 95-year-old monarch has approved the sale of a range of beer brewed from plants grown on her Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sold at the Sandringham gift shop at $5.50 for a 500ml bottle, the beers come in two varieties: a cold-filtered, traditional English "bitter" and a stronger Golden IPA described by the gift shop as "uniquely natural."

Queen Launches First BEER Made With Plants Grown On Her Royal Sandringham Estate Credit: Bav Media / SplashNews.com

Produced locally by Barsham Brewery in Norfolk using organic Laureate Spring barley grown on Sandringham's rolling farmland, the bottles bear the Sandringham name alongside pictures of a hare and a pheasant.

"Made in the UK for the Sandringham Estate," according to the label. "The Sandringham Estate is a wildlife haven for Pheasants, Hares, Owls and many other species thrive in the wood and farmland habitats."

This isn't the first time that the Queen has turned her hand to producing alcohol. Sandringham's gift shop already sells its own Celebration Gin, which is made in a distillery on the estate.

Official Buckingham Palace Sloe Gin Buckingham Palace Sloe Gin | Credit: Royal Collection Trust/© Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2021

In 2020, Buckingham Palace also launched its very own gin made from ingredients found in the backyard of the Queen's London home.

On Tuesday, they added to this with the release of a new variety of gin distilled using the classic Buckingham Palace gin mixed with "hand-picked whole sloe berries," says a release from the Royal Collection Trust charity, which organizes the opening of the main royal palaces and their accompanying stores to the public.

Priced at $41 a bottle, the addition of the hand-picked fruits — which grow on Blackthorn bushes in the U.K. — gives the gin "a unique and intense fruit flavor," adds the release.

Royals Gin Buckingham Palace gin | Credit: Royal Collection Trust

The Trust will use the proceeds of the sloe gin to help preserve the Queen's extensive art collection. It also recommends that the royal tipple is served by pouring a measure of sloe gin into a fluted glass, then topping it up with "champagne or sparkling wine and garnish with fresh berries or orange peel."

There's just one small snag for U.S. gin-lovers: the "light ruby color" liquor is currently only available in the U.K.

There is, however, a reasonable chance it may find its way into the glass of the monarch: the Queen reportedly enjoys a daily cocktail of gin and Dubonnet with a slice of lemon and a lot of ice just before lunch, according to Darren McGrady, a former palace chef.

Official Buckingham Palace Sloe Gin Buckingham Palace Sloe Gin | Credit: Royal Collection Trust/© Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2021

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

The late Prince Philip, meanwhile, is more likely to have preferred the new Sandringham beer — something that Prince Harry alluded to in his statement following the Duke of Edinburgh's death aged 99.