Queen Elizabeth Is Joined by Senior Members of the Royal Family on Balcony for Trooping the Colour
The traditional palace balcony appearance is back — and Queen Elizabeth is taking center stage.
The Queen, 96, led her family out on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday during Trooping the Colour. She wore a light blue ensemble embellished with pearl and diamante trim by her personal dressmaker and close friend Angela Kelly — the same outfit she wore in her newly released portrait to mark her Platinum Jubilee! — with one of her signature wide-brimmed hats that perfectly coordinated with her dress.
The monarch's appearance delighted the crowds gathered below as she has missed many important events in recent months — including the State Opening of Parliament last month, the Maundy Service ahead of Easter and Remembrance Day back in November — due to health setbacks and mobility issues.
But she appeared rested and rejuvenated following a brief break at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.
RELATED: Queen Elizabeth 'Remains Totally in Control': 'The Problem Is Physical Mobility,' Says Royal Biographer
Alongside her were the senior working members of her family, including Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton. To the excitement of the crowds, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The Cambridge kids enthusiastically waved as planes flew overhead, with Prince Louis sometimes covering his ears in reaction to the loud noise. The 4-year-old exchanged several sweet moments with his great-grandmother.
The Queen was also accompanied by son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, as well as their two children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn. Princess Anne and her husband, Timothy Laurence, as well as the Duke of Kent rounded out the group.
Missing from the balcony were Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew. The Queen previously announced that they would not be included in the balcony appearance because they are no longer working members of the family.
Although Meghan and Harry didn't appear on the balcony, they took part in the festive occasion by joining other royal family members in viewing the parade from the Major General's Office, which overlooks the Horse Guards Parade.
Prince Andrew, however, didn't take part in Trooping the Colour in any capacity.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
The Queen first appeared on the balcony earlier in the day alongside her cousin, the Duke of Kent, to take the official salute.
Trooping the Colour takes place each June, but this year it serves an extra special purpose — as the kickoff event for the weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marking the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
The long weekend of events will continue later with the lighting of around 3,000 beacons around the country — led by the Tree of Trees outside Buckingham Palace — and on Friday with a Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral.
- Queen Elizabeth Lights the Platinum Jubilee Beacon with Help from Grandson Prince William!
- Kate Middleton Debuts New Sapphire Earrings That Belonged to Princess Diana — and Debunks a Rumor!
- George, Charlotte and Louis Peek Out the Window in Adorable Trooping the Colour Moment
- Prince Harry's Full-Circle Shushing Moment at Trooping the Colour More Than 30 Years Later: Then & Now