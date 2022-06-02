The Queen, who is being honored for her historic 70 years on the throne, made an appearance alongside her family

Queen Elizabeth Is Joined by Senior Members of the Royal Family on Balcony for Trooping the Colour

The traditional palace balcony appearance is back — and Queen Elizabeth is taking center stage.

The Queen, 96, led her family out on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday during Trooping the Colour. She wore a light blue ensemble embellished with pearl and diamante trim by her personal dressmaker and close friend Angela Kelly — the same outfit she wore in her newly released portrait to mark her Platinum Jubilee! — with one of her signature wide-brimmed hats that perfectly coordinated with her dress.

The monarch's appearance delighted the crowds gathered below as she has missed many important events in recent months — including the State Opening of Parliament last month, the Maundy Service ahead of Easter and Remembrance Day back in November — due to health setbacks and mobility issues.

But she appeared rested and rejuvenated following a brief break at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C) stands with from left, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge , Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge , to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace From left: Princess Anne, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince George and Prince William on the balcony for Trooping the Colour on June 2. | Credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Alongside her were the senior working members of her family, including Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton. To the excitement of the crowds, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watch the Trooping of the Color in London Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis | Credit: Matt Dunham/AP/Shutterstock

The Cambridge kids enthusiastically waved as planes flew overhead, with Prince Louis sometimes covering his ears in reaction to the loud noise. The 4-year-old exchanged several sweet moments with his great-grandmother.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Kent | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Queen was also accompanied by son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, as well as their two children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn. Princess Anne and her husband, Timothy Laurence, as well as the Duke of Kent rounded out the group.

Missing from the balcony were Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew. The Queen previously announced that they would not be included in the balcony appearance because they are no longer working members of the family.

Although Meghan and Harry didn't appear on the balcony, they took part in the festive occasion by joining other royal family members in viewing the parade from the Major General's Office, which overlooks the Horse Guards Parade.

Prince Andrew, however, didn't take part in Trooping the Colour in any capacity.

The Queen, attends celebration marking her official birthday, during which she inspects troops from the Household Division as they march in Whitehall, Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Queen first appeared on the balcony earlier in the day alongside her cousin, the Duke of Kent, to take the official salute.

Trooping the Colour takes place each June, but this year it serves an extra special purpose — as the kickoff event for the weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marking the Queen's 70 years on the throne.