The Queen, Charles, Camilla, William and Kate Mount a Historic Charm Offensive to Greet G-7 Leaders

With the Queen undertaking a key role helping the U.K. government foster global diplomacy, Friday also marked the first time the working senior royals have come together since Prince Philip's funeral

The presence of these five senior working royals marked a historic demonstration of royal partnership with the U.K. government in support of global diplomacy, senior members of the Royal Family arrived at the eco-visitor attraction the Eden Project for a reception with the leaders who have gathered in southwest England to discuss how to "build back better" amid ongoing the global pandemic recovery.

The royals were first greeted by the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and then spent around 40 minutes at the evening party before the Queen, 95, posed for an official photograph, called a "family photo" by organizers, with the other heads of state.

It was the first time she has met President Joe Biden and his wife First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Biden is the 13th serving U.S. President the Queen has met during her nearly 70-year reign.

Royals Eden project Credit: JACK HILL/POOL/AFP via Getty

Royals Eden project Credit: Jack Hill/AP/Shutterstock

It was the first of a few events that the Royals were taking part in at the Eden Project. After the photo, the Queen, Camilla, 73, and Kate, 39, are set to attend a reception with volunteers who are taking part in the Big Jubilee Lunch that will be a centerpiece of next year's celebrations marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth II, Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden Credit: JACK HILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

For their part, Charles, 72, and William, 38, were slated to head to a meeting with G-7 business leaders on Friday evening.

queen elizabeth Credit: JACK HILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier on Friday, Kate, 39, was joined by the First Lady as they visited a local preschool to talk about Kate's initiatives to help families and youngsters through her 'early years' project and education.

On Sunday, the Queen will host the Bidens for tea at Windsor Castle, after a brief parade welcome in the magnificent lawned quadrangle.