Regally Recycled: See Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and More Try on the Queen's Jewels for Size
From wedding tiaras to statement necklaces, the Queen's jewelry box is full of bling — and she's not afraid to lend out the pieces to her fashionable family
Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara
The stunning tiara, worn by both Princess Diana and Kate Middleton, was originally commissioned from famous court jewelers Garrard by Queen Mary sometime in 1913 or 1914. When Queen Mary died in 1953, she left the tiara to her granddaughter, the Queen, who wore it with style during many formal appearances throughout the '50s.
Dubai Looped Sapphire Demi-Parure Earrings
Kate Middleton borrowed a pair of sapphire and diamond earrings from the Queen for a drive-in screening of Disney's Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland in May 2021. The Queen has previously worn the earrings with a coordinating necklace.
Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau Tiara
Meghan followed in Kate's footsteps by wearing a tiara straight from the Queen's jewelry vault. The bandeau was a present to the then Princess Mary in 1893 by the County of Lincoln on her marriage to Prince George, Duke of York, who would become King George V. The bandeau and the brooch were passed down by Queen Mary to the Queen in 1953. The Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, famously wore the piece to events.
Queen Alexandra's Wedding Necklace
The necklace was a gift from Queen Victoria's son to his wife, Princess Alexandra of Denmark to celebrate their 1863 wedding. The necklace was part of a whole set which included a tiara, brooch and earrings. The stunning piece was passed down to the Queen Mother, who wore it often until her 2002 death. It has since been lent to Kate from Queen Elizabeth.
Maple Leaf Brooch
The Maple Leaf brooch is another piece worn by multiple royal women over the years, including Kate, Camilla, the Queen and the Queen Mother — often (appropriately!) during their visits to the Commonwealth country of Canada.
Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara
Queen Elizabeth lent her granddaughter Princess Eugenie a stunning diamond and emerald headpiece for her 2018 wedding day. Dame Margaret Greville left the tiara to the Queen Mother when she died in 1942. When the Queen Mother passed away in 2002, the tiara was passed down to the monarch.
King Khalid Diamond Necklace
Given to the Queen as a gift from a Saudi King in 1979 and designed by Harry Winston, Princess Diana wore the necklace on several occasions throughout the 1980s, including while she was pregnant with Prince William.
Teardrop Diamond Earrings
Queen Elizabeth first wore these sparkling diamond earrings at the State Opening of Parliament in 2012, but Kate has worn them on several occasions since, including in December 2020 to wrap her train tour of the U.K. with Prince William.
Queen Mary's Diamond Fringe Tiara
Princess Beatrice wore a very special tiara for her wedding day in July 2020 — the same dazzling headpiece worn by her grandmother when she married Prince Philip in 1947.
Four-Row Pearl Choker
The four-strand pearl necklace was made for Queen Elizabeth, who has allowed Princess Diana and Kate Middleton to borrow it. Kate most recently wore the piece at Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021.
Five Aquamarine tiara
Worn by the Queen during a tour of Canada in 1970, the aquamarine tiara stayed in the royal vault until the monarch's daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex wore it to the pre-wedding dinner of the Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg in 2012. The piece was also worn by Sophie at the 2013 wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden and a state banquet in 2014, leading many to assume it is on permanent loan to the Queen's daughter-in-law.
Cartier Halo Tiara
Kate's wedding headpiece has been worn by many royal women, including Princess Anne and the Queen Mother. However, the Queen has never worn the Cartier Halo tiara publicly.
Pearl and Triple Leaf Brooch
Little is known about the stunning brooch, which reemerged when Kate sported it during a 2017 trip to Belgium. The Queen previously wore the accessory during her visit to South Korea in 1999.
Lotus Flower Tiara
The Queen Mother first wore this diadem, which was created from a necklace that she received as a wedding gift in 1923. Princess Margaret inherited the piece from her mother but returned it to the royal family upon her death, and Kate surprised royal watchers by wearing it to a state dinner in 2015.
Queen Mary's Diamond Choker Bracelet
Queen Mary was first to own this accessory, which was featured on the Queen Mother's wrist for her 75th birthday portrait. Kate Middleton has worn the bracelet, originally designed as a choker, multiple times in recent years.