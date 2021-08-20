Regally Recycled: See Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and More Try on the Queen's Jewels for Size

Worn by the Queen during a tour of Canada in 1970, the aquamarine tiara stayed in the royal vault until the monarch's daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex wore it to the pre-wedding dinner of the Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg in 2012. The piece was also worn by Sophie at the 2013 wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden and a state banquet in 2014, leading many to assume it is on permanent loan to the Queen's daughter-in-law.