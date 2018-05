Jewelry We Hope to See at the Royal Wedding — Straight From Queen Elizabeth's Collection

Originally purchased for the future Queen Mary by a committee of girls from Great Britain and Ireland to celebrate her 1893 wedding, this tiara is now a staple in Queen Elizabeth’s rotation – many even say it’s her favorite. It’s been through many changes in its life: There were originally pearls on top of the points, which now are a part of the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara, and it can be worn both with or without a base. The Queen received the tiara as a wedding gift from her grandmother in 1947.