Why Queen Elizabeth Isn’t a Fan of Meghan Markle’s Power Pantsuits

Meghan Markle stepped out on Tuesday in one of her go-to looks: a pantsuit. The Duchess of Sussex often wears pants for her official outings, but it doesn’t have the royal seal of approval.

The Queen, who never wears slacks, prefers women in the royal family to wear dressers or skirts — and it’s protocol that Meghan has trouble understanding.

Although she has quickly adapted to many of the minutiae of royal dos and don’ts, she “has found certain rules in the royal household difficult to understand, like the fact that the Queen prefers women in dresses or skirts rather than trouser suits, and is often asking Harry why things have to be done in a certain way,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

“I think she finds it a little frustrating at times, but this is her new life, and she has to deal with it,” the source added.

For the annual WellChild Awards on Tuesday, Meghan cut a chic figure in a fitted pantsuit by Altuzarra paired with a black blouse by Deitas.

Meghan wore wide-leg cream pants to attend her first Wimbledon match as a royal, while her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, opted for a dress. Meghan also wore a Givenchy pantsuit during her official tour of Ireland with Prince Harry earlier this summer.

Although she hasn’t completely left her love of a chic pantsuit behind, Meghan has adopted more royal-approved style choices since she officially became a duchess. During Prince Charles’ garden party celebration in May, the new royal opted for pantyhose instead of her usual bare legs. She also now carries smaller clutches instead of large handbags, and she has taken on the “duchess slant.”

And for all of her outings alongside the Queen, she makes sure to avoid wearing pants!