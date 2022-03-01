Queen Elizabeth Is Seen for the First Time Since Testing Positive for COVID-19
Queen Elizabeth was seen for the first time since being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Queen held two virtual meetings with foreign ambassadors at her Windsor Castle home on Tuesday. The audiences come nine days after the Queen tested positive for coronavirus.
Last week, the Queen canceled her planned virtual engagements due to her ongoing symptoms. The palace said at the time that the Queen was experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms," but was continuing with "light duties."
On Tuesday, the Queen received His Excellency Mr Carles Jordana Madero, who presented the Letters of Recall of his predecessor and his own Letters of Credence as Principality of Andorra ambassador to the Court of St James's.
The monarch also received His Excellency Mr Kedella Younous Hamidi, who presented his Letters of Credence as ambassador from the Republic of Chad to the Court of St James's.
During the virtual meetings, the Queen was seen wearing a bright green dress and her signature pearl necklace.
On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth reunited with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in a special outdoor visit on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
The Queen met up with Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — in the winter sunshine at Frogmore House, the Daily Mail reported. Princess Beatrice and her 5-month-old daughter Sienna were also there for the visit.
Queen Elizabeth has taken the advice of the UK's Foreign Secretary to postpone the diplomatic reception that was initially scheduled to take place on March 2 at Windsor Castle amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
The Queen is widely reported to be fully vaccinated. Her COVID-19 diagnosis on Feb. 20 came after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also tested positive for coronavirus. The Queen last met with Charles, 73, on Feb. 8, two days before he received his diagnosis.
The Queen's swift recovery from COVID is uplifting news as she looks ahead to her Platinum Jubilee in June when the nation will come together to celebrate her historic 70 years on the throne.