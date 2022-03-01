The 95-year-old monarch conducted two virtual meetings from Windsor Castle on Tuesday

Queen Elizabeth Is Seen for the First Time Since Testing Positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth was seen for the first time since being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Queen held two virtual meetings with foreign ambassadors at her Windsor Castle home on Tuesday. The audiences come nine days after the Queen tested positive for coronavirus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Last week, the Queen canceled her planned virtual engagements due to her ongoing symptoms. The palace said at the time that the Queen was experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms," but was continuing with "light duties."

On Tuesday, the Queen received His Excellency Mr Carles Jordana Madero, who presented the Letters of Recall of his predecessor and his own Letters of Credence as Principality of Andorra ambassador to the Court of St James's.

The monarch also received His Excellency Mr Kedella Younous Hamidi, who presented his Letters of Credence as ambassador from the Republic of Chad to the Court of St James's.

Queen Elizabeth II appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle Queen Elizabeth's virtual meeting on March 1 | Credit: VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

During the virtual meetings, the Queen was seen wearing a bright green dress and her signature pearl necklace.

On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth reunited with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in a special outdoor visit on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle Queen Elizabeth's virtual meeting on March 1 | Credit: VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth has taken the advice of the UK's Foreign Secretary to postpone the diplomatic reception that was initially scheduled to take place on March 2 at Windsor Castle amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The Queen is widely reported to be fully vaccinated. Her COVID-19 diagnosis on Feb. 20 came after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also tested positive for coronavirus. The Queen last met with Charles, 73, on Feb. 8, two days before he received his diagnosis.