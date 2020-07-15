The Queen, 94, is clearly adjusting to video calling as she has a lighthearted chat with armed forces members

Queen Elizabeth Lets Out Rare Giggle During Chat with Jamaican Bobsledder About Lockdown Workout

Queen Elizabeth had a chuckle during a chat with a Royal Air Force member as he told her about his rather unusual lockdown exercise – pushing his fiancée’s Mini Cooper car around his hometown.

Lance Corporal Shanwayne Stephens told the monarch, 94, that when he’s not working as an RAF gunner, he is often found to be the pilot of the Jamaican bobsled team.

“Gosh!” she gasped, before giggling. “Sounds a very dangerous job.”

Stephens is hoping to compete in the next winter Olympics in 2022 and told the Queen that he had resorted to “unorthodox” training methods when gyms closed down in his town of Peterborough.

“I’ve been pushing a car up and down the street," he added.

“Oh!” exclaimed the Queen as she began to chuckle again. “Well, I suppose that’s one way to train.”

The charming moment came as the Queen took part in the video call with members of the Armed Forces to hear about the vital work that continues for the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force at home and overseas.

And it showed that she has become something of the Queen of the video chat as she gets more accustomed to the new way of communicating with people amid lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appearing with the sign-in name Windsor UK, she spoke to three service personnel who joined the call from around the world, as well as the Chief of the Defence Staff, General Sir Nicholas Carter, about how their duties have been affected by the current pandemic, and the impact on their families at home.

"Everybody's been extremely busy with the pandemic and doing a wonderful job,” she told them.

The monarch also spoke to Able Rate Sophie Levy, 22, who joined the call from her first operational deployment onboard RFA Argus (Royal Fleet Auxiliary) off Curaçao in the Caribbean.

The Queen remembered how they had met in 2014, when, as a 16-year-old Sea Cadet, he escorted her and the Lord Lieutenant around Holyport College near Windsor.

“I would think the last time I saw you, you wouldn’t have imagined that this is what you would be doing now,” the Queen recalled.