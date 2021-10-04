Buckingham Palace says of working for the monarch: "As you'd expect, standards and attention to detail are exceptionally high here"

Queen Elizabeth Is Hiring! Find Out Which New Job Makes Her Your Palace Neighbor — and What Another Pays

Dust off your aprons: Queen Elizabeth is hiring for many positions in and around Buckingham Palace, including an "ambitious" pastry chef!

A job listing posted on the Royal Household's recruitment page says that the palace is on the lookout for an experienced "Demi Chef de Partie" to create a range of elegant delights for the hundreds of banquets, receptions and lunches hosted by the royal family every year.

"You'll work hands-on to deliver food to the highest standards," says the job listing, adding that the prestigious role includes the "option to live-in," meaning that whoever secures the sought-after position will get to call the 95-year-old royal a neighbor too.

Queen Elizabeth and President Obama at Buckingham Palace Queen Elizabeth and President Obama at Buckingham Palace | Credit: Lewis Whyld - WPA Pool/Getty

"You'll prepare diverse menus for a wide range of events, developing new skills that will help you to take the next step in your career," continues the listing.

"As you'd expect, standards and attention to detail are exceptionally high here, and every day is busy, so you'll need to be an ambitious and qualified pastry chef with at least a year or two's experience."

While the pastry chef's role is based at Buckingham Palace it involves traveling to other royal residences such as Holyroodhouse, Sandringham and Windsor, where the 14th century Great Kitchen has provided meals for more than 30 British monarchs, including the Queen.

kate middleton Kate Middleton at the State Visit Of President Xi | Credit: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool /Getty Images

It also comes with a "competitive" salary and a heap of unique extras: on big state occasions chefs are often given code names to protect their identities and are required to pass their ingredients, knives and other cookery equipment through an X-ray machine.

They are then closely escorted to the Queen's kitchens by police outriders to ensure that whoever cooks for the likes of Chinese President Xi Jinping or former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump can be thoroughly trusted.

To make matters even more nerve-racking, the Queen personally inspects every tiny element of a state dinner — which can often take up to six months to organize. In recent years the royal chefs have also created elegant wedding meals for the nuptials of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

royal wedding 2011 Fiona Cairns and the wedding cake she made for William and Kate | Credit: John Stillwell/Getty

"It's using your expertise to deliver the highest standards," adds the job listing. "It's being encouraged to develop your skills. And it's contributing to a team who deliver extraordinary service. This is what makes a career with the Royal Household exceptional."

Away from the heat and hustle of the royal kitchens, the Queen is also looking to hire a delivery truck driver based in Windsor Great Park, which extends across 4,800 acres to the south of Windsor Castle.

This role comes with a starting salary of £20,500 ($27,000) per year and involves the equally delicate task of hauling the unique retail items of the Royal Collection Trust, a registered charity which raises funds to care for the royal family's historic art collection.

Royals Gin Buckingham Palace gin | Credit: Royal Collection Trust

"Joining our friendly warehouse team based in Windsor Castle Home Park, you'll help process over 3 million items per year, serving nine shops across three sites, plus a wholesale and e-commerce business," reads the job listing.

"From our retail shops to our customers, you'll be responsible for the safe driving of our goods, meeting the busy delivery schedules. And with every delivery you load, you'll bring people closer to a priceless collection."