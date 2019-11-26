Queen Elizabeth Is All Smiles Amid Family Drama as She Views Stamps — of Herself!

Queen Elizabeth has certainly put her own stamp on British postage!

The 93-year-old monarch appeared to put the family drama surrounding Prince Andrew to the side on Tuesday during a visit to the Royal Philatelic Society. She was all smiles in a blue coat and matching hat (along with her signature handbag and gloves) as she celebrated the organization’s 150th Anniversary and opened their new building.

The Queen was shown a number of artifacts related to philately, the study of stamps and postal history, including stamps featuring herself through the years. The royal was also shown display frames from five previous monarchs.

Queen Elizabeth listened intently to the history of the items — after all, she’s believed to have a stamp collection worth millions!

Image zoom Tolga Akmen/ AFP via Getty

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Tolga Akmen/ AFP via Getty

The scene echoes one from the new season of The Crown, in which Olivia Colman as the Queen views new stamps featuring her visage. In a recent interview with emmy magazine, Colman admitted to letting loose on set — including sending her husband a photo of a prop postage stamp.

“That was just… cool,” she recalled. “I got really overexcited. I thought, ‘Quick! Send a picture to my husband.’ All the stuff that I’m probably not allowed to have done, I totally did it.”

One of her rule breaking moments? Swiping a few of those stamps with her face.

“It’s framed in my downstairs loo,” she confessed.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Tolga Akmen/ AFP via Getty

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Tolga Akmen/Getty

Despite the shocking announcement that her son Prince Andrew was “stepping back from public duties” last week, Queen Elizabeth stepped out solo to present an award to Sir David Attenborough and Julian Hector, head of the BBC Natural History Unit, for their work on the Blue Planet II series.

Just moments before her outing, it was revealed that the Queen gave permission for her son, the Duke of York, to “step back from public duties for the foreseeable future” in the aftermath of his explosive BBC interview about his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Image zoom Prince Andrew; Jeffrey Epstein Ian Forsyth/Getty Images; Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support,” Prince Andrew said in a statement.

“Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

Image zoom Prince Andrew and Queen Elizabeth Ben Cawthra/Sipa

The monarch even retained her sense of humor at last week’s event, cracking a joke about her 72nd wedding anniversary to Prince Philip before signing the visitors’ book.

“What’s the date?” she cheekily asked. And when she got an answer, she replied with a laugh: “Well, of course I know what the date is!”

The Queen was seen horseback riding with Prince Andrew on Friday.