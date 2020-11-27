Queen Elizabeth Is 'Accepting' That Christmas Will Be Without Usual Family Festivities This Year

Queen Elizabeth is currently at Windsor Castle and planning for a very different holiday season. "She is accepting of it," says royal historian Robert Lacey

Queen Elizabeth is summoning her usual stoicism as she faces a very different Christmas season.

The Queen, 94, typically hosts a series of holiday traditions that have become highly anticipated by royal fans on Christmas Day and the days leading up to it. But with her family split this year — Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie are more than 5,000 miles away in California — and the coronavirus pandemic still affecting how people can gather, it will be very different.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Christmas is something the Queen has always done with enormous, genuine family style, and is facing not doing so sadly," royal biographer Robert Lacey, author of Battle of Brothers, says in this week's issue. But "she is accepting of that."

Like many families, the Queen is waiting to see what kind of family events will be possible when the U.K. government announces updated guidelines amid the current lockdown in England. But she and her staff have already canceled the annual sparkling reception for diplomats and embassy staffs who are usually entertained at Buckingham Palace in early December. The holiday party for her extended family at the palace later in the month has also been called off.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth on Christmas Day 2019 | Credit: Stephen Pond/Getty

The details on what the royal family will do and where they will be based for Christmas have yet to be confirmed as they await government guidelines. The Queen, 94, who is currently living in Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip, 99, hasn't decided whether to stay in Windsor or head to her Sandringham estate in Norfolk for the traditional Christmas and New Year's holiday. If she heads to Sandringham, Prince William and Kate Middleton may only be two miles away at their country home, Anmer Hall.

Harry and Meghan will host their first American Christmas — following their first Thanksgiving in the U.S. — in Montecito, California, with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Prince George at Christmas 2019 | Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

And it seems very unlikely there will be any public gathering allowed to watch the royals up close if they head to church on Christmas morning at Sandringham.

Last year, Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their official debuts in the royal family's Christmas walk to church. George and Charlotte accompanied their parents as they waved to the Queen and greeted well-wishers who lined the road as the royal family made their annual appearance outside the church.