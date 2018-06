For her first official outing with her new great granddaughter-in-law Meghan Markle, the Queen proved she can even pull off the most hard-to-wear shades, like the chartreuse number worn over a floral dress and accessorized with a matching floral-embellished hat.

In the documentary, The Queen at 90, the Queen’s daughter-in-law, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, explained her reason for always choosing bold color, saying: “She needs to stand out for people to be able to say ‘I saw the Queen.’ Don’t forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen’s hat as she went past.”