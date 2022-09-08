Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles' Most Memorable Photos Together

01 of 12 At the State Opening of Parliament, 2019 Victoria Jones - WPA Pool / Getty Charles escorted his mother to the throne for one of her royal duties: opening parliament every year. The future king would take that task on for the first time in May of 2022.

02 of 12 The 2012 Braemar Highland Gathering The Queen and Prince Charles have a rare moment of uncontrolled laughter together as they take in a children's sack race at an event in Braemar, Scotland.

03 of 12 During a Polo Match, 1956 Hulton Archive/Getty The Queen and her son (seen at a polo match in Windsor) shared a love of riding; he would go on to play polo and she rode horses up until the last year of her life.

04 of 12 Crowning Charles Prince of Wales, 1962 Hulton Archive/Getty The Queen crowns Charles during investiture ceremony at Caernarvon Castle to become Prince of Wales.

05 of 12 At Windsor Castle, 1969 Anwar Hussein/WireImage Occasionally, the royal family would share glimpses into their family life, including this sweet shot of the Queen and her eldest son conversing, while her youngest son Edward looks on.

06 of 12 The 2006 Braemar Highland Gathering Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Clearly a perennial favorite for the family, the mother and son get a kick out of a tug-of-war game going on.

07 of 12 At a Polo Match, 2003 Anwar Hussein/Getty After playing a polo match in Windsor, Charles gave his mother a chivalrous kiss on the hand.

08 of 12 At HIs Wedding, 2005 ROTA-Pool/Getty The Queen smiles approvingly at Charles and his new bride Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, after they exchanged vows at Windsor Castle.

09 of 12 At Balmoral, 1952 Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty The Queen is seen here at Balmoral with a four-year-old Charles in his toy car.

10 of 12 Reading a Biography of Her Mother, 2009 John Stillwell-WPA Pool/Getty The mother and son hold one of the first copies of the official biography of Queen Elizabeth's mother, who died in 2002 at the age of 92, entitled Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, The Official Biography.

11 of 12 At the Chelsea Flower Show, 2009 Sang Tan/WPA Pool/Getty