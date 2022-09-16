Queen Elizabeth's Horse Trainer Recalls Her Reaction to Him Being Dubbed Part of Her 'Inner Circle'

Monty Roberts tells PEOPLE about his unlikely friendship with the Queen and how her death struck him

By Simon Perry
Published on September 16, 2022 05:58 PM
Image
Photo: Chris Jackson-WPA Pool/Getty

He's the "cowboy from California" who wowed Queen Elizabeth with his talent for taming horses. Now, Monty Roberts, 87, is mourning the woman who inspired him to use his talent for transforming frisky and excitable horses into ridable animals.

The pair shared an unlikely friendship, with Roberts extending his advice on horses to the Queen either over the phone or in person at her stables in Sandringham, Norfolk, or elsewhere.

Their bond began after the late Queen learned in the 1980s of his innovative training methods, which emphasized gentle communication between horse and handler.

"For 6,000 years, horses had been broken with a lot of violence, taking four to six weeks before they could be ridden," Roberts tells PEOPLE. "I could train horses to take their first saddle and rider in less than 30 minutes without any violence."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II watches the horses from her Range Rover at The Royal Windsor Horse Show
Queen Elizabeth. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

While some of the Queen's courtiers were suspicious of his methodology in those early days, Queen Elizabeth supported him as he took his message of compassionate horse training to the world. And she urged him to write a book — his The Man Who Listens to Horses has since sold more than 6 million copies since 1997.

"I have been to 41 countries in her name," says Roberts, who also does groundbreaking work with veterans and others who suffer from post-traumatic stress.

But there was one place that he hadn't ventured to until a conversation with his mentor: Germany. Part of the generation who grew up during World War II, Roberts had been skeptical to visit the country.

"I knew what Adolf Hitler had done to the Jewish people and other citizens in Germany, and I didn't think I wanted to do post-traumatic stress clinics there," he says. "But she looked me in the eye and said, 'Monty, I married a German. There are wonderful people in Germany suffering from what their leaders had them do.' "

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">queen elizabeth</a>
Queen Elizabeth. Getty

The Queen urged that he set up clinics there, and as a result, "some of our best work on post-traumatic stress is in Germany," he says.

Only recently, upon hearing the Queen was unwell, Roberts checked in with people he knows among her close staff.

"I was told everything was fine. They said not to worry, as she was under constant care and was improving," he shares.

But then came September 8. He was told of the Queen's death by his wife, Pat, and daughter, Debbie, who patiently waited until he had finished working with a horse before breaking the news to him.

His voice cracking, Roberts tells PEOPLE, "I have to tell you, it seemed to strike me harder than one of my own family losses over recent years."

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JUNE 12: <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II attends a military ceremony in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle to mark her Official Birthday on June 12, 2021 at Windsor Castle on June 12, 2021 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth. Chris Jackson/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

As he prepares to head to London to commemorate the late Queen's life, Roberts, who was one of those people who could always get through to the Queen on the phone, has a smile as he recalls how in the spring of 2021, PEOPLE wrote about those who had the Queen's ear. As we used a little journalese to dub the group her "inner circle," Monty was concerned that the Queen and her entourage would think he had placed himself there.

He called her up at Windsor Castle. As the Queen took his call, he explained the situation. "She said, 'Oh Monty,' he recalls. 'Don't worry about it.' Then she said something like they have to 'write things like that for their readers.' "

He says she continued, "I don't even know who's in my inner circle — but if I had to choose, you would definitely be in there!"

Related Articles
Queen Elizabeth II and Sir Michael Oswald attend the QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse on October 18, 2014 in Ascot, England.
Former Lady-in-Waiting Recalls Queen Elizabeth's Ultimate Act of Kindness: 'Her Goodness Shines'
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort depart following a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of The Queen at Llandaff Cathedral
King Charles and Queen Camilla Visit Wales to Complete U.K. Tour Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
Photo Used in Queen Elizabeth's Death Announcement
Why Do We Feel So Sad About Queen Elizabeth's Death?
Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits Sam Sharpe Square February 20, 2002 while on a visit to Montego Bay, Jamaica.
How I Feel About Queen Elizabeth's Death as a Black Briton and the Child of Caribbean Immigrants
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Dignitaries Around the World React to News of Queen Elizabeth's Death
Queen Elizabeth II
Local Windsor Resident Recalls Heartwarming Memories of Queen Elizabeth: 'She Genuinely Cared About Everyone'
A general view as King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Camilla, Queen Consort view the coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II being laid to rest in Westminster Hall
What It's Like to View Queen Elizabeth Lying in State, as Seen by a PEOPLE Reporter
The President Of The United States And Mrs Trump Meet HM Queen
Donald Trump Remembers Queen Elizabeth: 'Nobody Like Her'
queen elizabeth people cover
Inside the Life and Death of Queen Elizabeth II: 'She Will Be Missed by So Many'
British Prime Minister Tony Blair stands with Queen Elizabeth II outside 10 Downing Street, where Mr Blair was hosting a celebratory royal Golden Jubilee dinner. The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and four former Prime Ministers were attending. * ... along with the relatives of five other prime ministers who held power during the Queen's 50-year reign but have since died.
Tony Blair Says Queen Struck 'Difficult' Balance Between Family and Country After Diana's Death
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, French President Francois Hollande (R) and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls make a toast at a state dinner at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, following the international D-Day commemoration
How Queen Elizabeth Showed Her Strength in Moments of Tragedy and Heartbreak Over 96 Years
Queen Elizabeth II of England at Balmoral Castle with one of her Corgis, 28th September 1952. UPI color slide.
A History of Queen Elizabeth II and Her Devotion to Corgis
Queen Elizabeth II attends the QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse on October 21, 2017 in Ascot, England.
Clergyman Recalls How Queen Elizabeth Was 'Full of Fun' Days Before Her Death
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Relationship: A Look Back
Queen Elizabeth II is introduced to Sir Elton John
Elton John Says He's 'Deeply Saddened' By Queen Elizabeth's Death: 'She Was an Inspiring Presence'