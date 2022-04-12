Queen Elizabeth's Horse Wins Race — and Her Racing Manager Says She'll Be Watching on TV

Educator, who defeated High Fibre at Newmarket Racecourse, will race at Epsom Downs as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating some exciting news in the horse racing world!

Educator, a 3-year-old colt bred and owned by the monarch, won the bet365 Handicap Stakes at Newmarket Racecourse on Tuesday. The horse and jockey Tom Marquand defeated High Fibre by a nose, the smallest margin in horse racing.

Although the Queen, 95, was not at Newmarket to see the victory in person, her racing manager John Warren was present and said that the monarch would be watching the race on TV.

"I don't know whether she had an appointment, but she would have had it recorded and she will watch it. She will be very pleased with that outcome," Warren said, according to The Jockey Club.

Educator is one of three horses owned by the monarch who is entered to race at Epsom Downs on June 4, which will be part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration weekend. It's excepted that the Queen will attend the race day along with other members of the royal family, although she has canceled many outings in recent months due to mobility issues and other health setbacks.

Jockey Tom Marquand said, "I don't think 'pressure' is the right word to describe what it's like to ride for Her Majesty because, you know, she understands racing, so if anything it is easier. However, you want to ride winners for Her Majesty The Queen, and it's fantastic to do so. We'll have to see if the horse is going to Epsom for the Derby but this is a step forward. Let's see."

The Queen had her first-ever runner in the Derby at Epsom Downs in 1953, when Aureole — who was bred by King George VI and the first horse the Queen inherited from her late father — finished second in the race just four days after her coronation. Since then, she has only had nine other runners in the Classic.

Queen Elizabeth II enjoying the races at Epsom Derby, 1st June 1988. Queen Elizabeth | Credit: MSI/Mirrorpix/Getty

Throughout her life, Queen Elizabeth has always had a fondness for horses and was given her first horse (a Shetland pony) when she was just 4 years old. She's also been known to get animated at horse racing events, enthusiastically cheering for her horses.

However, she reportedly hasn't ridden since early September.

"She was in quite a bit of discomfort," a source told The Sun in October. "She adores riding, and it has been part of her ritual for most of her life. She has been extremely disappointed not to go riding since the beginning of September."