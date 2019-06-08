Queen Elizabeth Honors Olivia Colman — The Woman Set to Play Her in The Crown

Has the Queen just signaled her royal seal of approval for the next woman to play her in The Crown?

Queen Elizabeth has handed actress Olivia Colman an award in the traditional birthday honors list, announced Saturday.

Colman, who will play the Queen in the next two seasons of Netflix’s story of the modern royal family, has been given a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) award.

It is likely her honor was given following the massive impact she has had this year as she has been further recognized on the world stage. Earlier this year, Colman, 45, won an Oscar and Golden Globe for her role in The Favourite.

And there was more good news for The Crown – as producer Andy Harries was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

In addition, singer-songwriter Elvis Costello receives an OBE for services to music.

The investiture ceremonies will be held in the coming months.