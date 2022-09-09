Queen Elizabeth Is Honored with Gun Salutes Across the United Kingdom

The national tributes begin to honor Queen Elizabeth.

Gun salutes boomed in London on Friday afternoon, with 96 rounds fired from the Tower of London and Hyde Park starting at 1 p.m. local time. One round was ceremoniously discharged for each year of the Queen's life, Buckingham Palace said.

Rounds were also released in the late royal's honor across the United Kingdom, including over Cardiff Castle in Wales, Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland, Gibraltar and the Channel Islands, according to the AFP.

The tradition dates back to the 15th century, with firearms shot as a sign of military respect or to mark a milestone, such as the birth of a royal baby, according to the British Army. The presentation of arms typically occurs at midday.

Gun salutes most recently rang out in the Queen's honor for her 96th birthday on April 21 in London and Windsor, Reuters reported.

James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

When her husband, Prince Philip, died at age 99 in April 2021, a gun salute was also held in his name at Edinburgh Castle, The Tower of London, Cardiff Castle, Hillsborough Castle and at sea.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 at her beloved Balmoral Castle.

GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," officials said in a statement. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The Queen's eldest son immediately ascended in the line of succession upon her death, becoming King Charles III. His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will also now be styled as Queen Consort, an honor Queen Elizabeth directly expressed her wishes for in February.

Charles, 73, was further referred to as "His Majesty, the King" on letterhead from Buckingham Palace, in his first statement as monarch following the death of his mother.

MICHAEL KAPPELER/DDP/AFP via Getty

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," King Charles said.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," he continued. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held," the King concluded.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

On Friday, the new monarch will meet with the newly elected Prime Minister Liz Truss and deliver a speech to the nation at 6 p.m. local time.