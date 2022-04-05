Queen Elizabeth Holds Virtual Meetings Following Her In-Person Appearance at Prince Philip's Memorial

Queen Elizabeth is back to work at her computer screen.

One week after making an increasingly rare in-person appearance to attend a memorial service honoring her late husband Prince Philip, the 95-year-old monarch held two virtual audiences from her home base at Windsor Castle. Appearing via video monitor, the Queen greeted the U.K. ambassador from the Republic of the Congo, Pascal Gayama, and the U.K. ambassador from Libya, Salah Mrehil, who both were present at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen, who was seen flashing a smile in a photo from the meeting, wore a floral print dress and a pearl necklace — her go-to accessory — for the occasion.

Queen Elizabeth has had to cancel several engagements due to contracting COVID-19 in February amid other health concerns, but she arrived at the memorial service at Westminster Abbey on March 29 on the arm of son Prince Andrew and used a walking cane before heading to her seat in the front row. Although. the Queen was actively involved in the plans for the Service of Thanksgiving, it remained a last-minute decision if she would be able to attend.

queen elizabeth Pascal Gayma and Queen Elizabeth | Credit: YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

For the service, Queen Elizabeth (as well as several other family members) wore a special shade: dark green, the color of Prince Philip's official livery. Known as "Edinburgh Green," it has been used for staff uniforms and private cars. A green Land Rover was also used to carry Prince Philip's coffin at his funeral last April.

The monarch has gradually handed off some of her patronages and public engagements to younger royals. Given her age and recent health setbacks — including issues with mobility, for which she reportedly received a top-of-the-line golf cart to help her around — it is an inevitable transition.

queen elizabeth Salah Mrehil and Queen Elizabeth | Credit: YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Now that her home base has moved from Buckingham Palace in London to Windsor Castle, that also means more virtual engagements for the Queen — and more of a need for other royals to carry out her duties at Buckingham Palace.

Investitures, a centuries-old tradition where members of the royal family present medals to those who have been awarded honors in person, used to only be conducted by the Queen. However, they are now regularly carried out by Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne.

Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Charles, 73, will reign next alongside his wife, future Queen Consort Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 74, but "because of the ages of all the participants, there must be a feeling that long-term, the future of the British monarchy is more about William and Kate—spiritually, not in terms of actual succession," historian Sarah Gristwood, author of Elizabeth: Queen and Crown, tells PEOPLE.

"The baton of the crown has to pass to Charles and Camilla, but there is a sense of a baton also being passed from the Queen to William and Kate. Charles and Camilla have a lot of life experience between them, and they're not going to change. The future belongs with the Cambridges," she adds.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a drinks reception for Queen Elizabeth II and G7 leaders at The Eden Project during the G7 Summit on June 11, 2021 in St Austell, Cornwall, England Prince Charles, Camilla, Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Jack Hill - WPA Pool / Getty