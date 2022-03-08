Queen Elizabeth Holds Virtual Meetings at Windsor After Making Her First Post-COVID Appearance
Queen Elizabeth is carrying on with her royal duties.
The monarch, 95, held two virtual meetings on Tuesday following her COVID-19 recovery.
From Windsor Castle, the Queen received the High Commissioner of India to the U.K., Gaitri Issar Kumar, as well as the Ambassador of Armenia, Mr. Varuzhan Nersesyan, and his wife, Mrs. Narine Malkhasyan.
On a screen set in a room at Buckingham Palace, the Queen was seen wearing a bright orange ensemble along with a brooch and her signature pearls.
While Queen Elizabeth conducted a number of virtual meetings last week, her first in-person engagement since her COVID-19 diagnosis was on Monday when she met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle.
The outing comes a little more than a week after the Queen met up with Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — at Frogmore House, which is on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the Daily Mail reported. Princess Beatrice and her 5-month-old daughter Sienna were also there for the visit.
Queen Elizabeth's COVID-19 diagnosis was announced by Buckingham Palace on Feb. 20. A spokesman said at the time, "Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid. Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."
"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the statement concluded.
The Queen is widely reported to be fully vaccinated and her bout with COVID-19 came after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also tested positive for coronavirus.
Queen Elizabeth last met with Charles, 73, on Feb. 8 — two days before he received his own diagnosis. Both Charles and Camilla, 74, are vaccinated and boosted.