Queen Elizabeth Seen for the First Time Since Prince Charles and Camilla Tested Positive for COVID
As Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall continue their self-isolation following positive COVID-19 tests, Queen Elizabeth is back to work.
The monarch, 95, conducted two virtual audiences on Tuesday. From Windsor Castle, she met with two ambassadors to the U.K., and from Buckingham Palace, she met with Estonia's Viljar Lubi and Spain's Jose Pascual Marco Martinez.
The Queen's virtual audiences on Tuesday mark the first time she's had a public royal duty since it was announced last week that she had met with son Prince Charles just two days before he tested positive for COVID-19.
A royal source said at the time that Queen Elizabeth was not displaying any symptoms but was being monitored.
The Queen has adapted to conducting virtual audiences during the coronavirus pandemic, holding her first one in December 2020. She took part in her first public video call to salute unpaid caregivers in June 2020, where she was joined by her only daughter, Princess Anne.
"She was engaging. The Princess Royal has done a few and was more comfortable but the Queen was perfectly comfortable with the camera in front of her," chief executive of the Carers Trust Gareth Howells, who was on the call with the Queen, told PEOPLE. "A couple more times and she'll be a dab hand at it!"
Prince Charles, 73, is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus for the second time. He first tested positive for the viral disease at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.
On Monday, a spokesman at Clarence House announced that Prince Charles' wife had also tested positive for coronavirus and was self-isolating.
Camilla, 74, who is triple vaccinated, was on a royal outing in London on February 10, when it was announced that Charles had tested positive.