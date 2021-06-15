The Queen held her first in-person audience at a royal residence in over a year with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Queen Elizabeth Had the Best Response When Told She Was the Talk of the G7 Dinner Table

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison during an audience in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Berkshire on June 15, 2021

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison during an audience in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Berkshire on June 15, 2021

Queen Elizabeth was "quite the hit" with world leaders!

The monarch, 95, hosted Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday, marking her first in-person audience at a royal residence since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. After the Queen invited Morrison to stand closer to her - "Come over here, they want to take a photograph," she told him - the two smiled as they chatted in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, where she has been staying for most of the past year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Australia is part of the Commonwealth, a voluntary association of 54 independent countries of which the Queen is recognized as the head.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison during an audience in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Berkshire on June 15, 2021 Queen Elizabeth and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison | Credit: STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison during an audience in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Berkshire on June 15, 2021 Queen Elizabeth and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison | Credit: STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty

Prime Minister Morrison informed the Queen that she was "quite the hit" at the G-7 Summit over the weekend.

"Everyone was talking about you at dinner the next night," he said.

"Oh, Lord," the Queen replied. "Were they really?"

"They were," Morrison said. "They were thrilled to see you."

Despite isolating at Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth has carried out audiences virtually in recent months.

Adjusting to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Queen took part in her first public video call to salute unpaid caregivers in June 2020. She was joined by her only daughter, Princess Anne.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"She was engaging. The Princess Royal has done a few and was more comfortable but the Queen was perfectly comfortable with the camera in front of her," chief executive of the Carers Trust Gareth Howells, who was on the call with the Queen, told PEOPLE. "A couple more times and she'll be a dab hand at it!"

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

Joe Biden Queen Elizabeth First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Queen Elizabeth and President Joe Biden | Credit: STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images