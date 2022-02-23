Queen Elizabeth Holds Weekly Audience with Boris Johnson by Phone amid COVID-19 Diagnosis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth II arrive at a drinks reception for Queen Elizabeth II and G7 leaders at The Eden Project during the G7 Summit on June 11, 2021 in St Austell, Cornwall, England.

Queen Elizabeth is continuing royal duties despite her COVID-19 diagnosis.

The monarch, 95, held an audience with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the phone from Windsor Castle on Wednesday. The Queen traditionally holds an audience with the prime minister every week — with Johnson being the 14th prime minister during the Queen's 70-year reign.

On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth canceled her planned virtual meetings as she continues to recover following her COVID-19 diagnosis, which was announced on Sunday.

"As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

While she has carried out light duties since testing positive for coronavirus — such as going through her daily red box and signing off on official papers — she was not feeling well enough to carry out her virtual meetings from Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Future engagements will be assessed on a daily basis, a royal source told PEOPLE.

While the Queen continues to isolate, it has come to light that several Royal Household members based at Windsor Castle have also tested positive for coronavirus, PEOPLE understands.

The monarch's diagnosis comes after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also tested positive for coronavirus. The Queen last met with Charles, 73, on Feb. 8, two days before he received his diagnosis.

Following Charles' COVID-19 diagnosis, a royal source confirmed to PEOPLE that the Queen was being monitored but was not displaying any symptoms at the time.

The Queen went maskless for an in-person meeting at Windsor Castle on Feb. 16 with outgoing Defence Services Secretary Rear Admiral James Macleod and Major General Eldon Millar, who is taking over the position. During the visit, she used a cane and quipped: "Well, as you can see, I can't move."