Get your royal résumés – and your favorite Instagram filters – ready!

Queen Elizabeth is looking for a new Digital Communications Officer, a job that includes creating content for the royal family’s social media platforms in addition to managing their website and writing articles.

“Whether you’re covering a state visit, award ceremony or Royal engagement, you’ll make sure our digital channels consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences,” according to the Royal Household job description. “With an eye to the future, you’ll help hone and shape our digital communications through analytics, monitoring and exploring new technologies.”

Since this content is seen by people around the world, they can’t just hand over the royal passwords to anyone with a sizable Twitter following. The Queen is seeking an “expert” with a long list of qualifications, including experience managing digital projects in a high-profile role as well as video and photography skills. What’s more, the ideal candidate must be “innovative and with creative flair” mixed with excellent writing skills and a knack for speaking to a wide range of audiences.

Salary is around $38,000 per year, depending on experience.

Aside from rubbing shoulders with royals, such an important job comes with other perks. The right candidate will also receive free lunch, 33 days off per year and a 15 percent employer contribution pension program.

Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle and Archie

After sharing a social media presence with Prince William and Kate Middleton for years, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle created their own Instagram page in early April. According to a royal source, that new Instagram account will be used by Harry and Megan to share both their work and their personal moments.

The account has already amassed 8 million followers – and it’s where the couple announced that they had welcomed their first child, a son named Archie.