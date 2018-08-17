The Queen Is Hiring! Buckingham Palace Has a Job Opening — Including Live-in Accommodations

Calling all foodies — get your royal résumés ready!

Queen Elizabeth is looking for a kitchen porter, and the full-time job comes with some dream perks — like living at Buckingham Palace!

No experience in the kitchen? No problem! Though general knowledge of food safety and a positive attitude are must-haves, no experience is necessary as training will be provided for the £19,935.80 (about $25,370) per year job.

“You’ll join a committed Kitchen team who work together to prepare and serve food to the very highest standards,” according to the job description for the role. “By maintaining the kitchen and clear-up areas you’ll ensure our chefs and assistants have all they need to deliver meals throughout the day. You’ll also on occasion assist with food preparation.”

In addition, “Whether you’re based in Buckingham Palace or travelling to other locations, you’ll ensure all kitchens are presented to the same exceptional standard.”

In addition to serving some of the Queen’s most dignified visitors and calling the monarch’s London residence home, the right candidate will also receive free meals, 33 holidays per year and a 15 percent employer contribution pension scheme.

Unfortunately for stateside royal fans, candidates have to either be a British citizen or have already obtained the legal right to work in the U.K. For those who are eligible, don’t wait too long to apply — the vacancy closing date is Aug. 24.

The lucky person who lands the dream job will likely see the renovations to Buckingham Palace firsthand.

The royal family’s Instagram account released a high-speed tour of the complex route staff members would take to navigate from the kitchens to the Palace’s Chinese Drawing Room. The tour is meant to highlight the improvements that will be made by renovations to Buckingham Palace, including new and larger elevators.

“In the future, we’ll be using the basement routes and then up through a new lift at this level,” architectural lead Tony Barnard explained, cutting down the intricacy of the current course.