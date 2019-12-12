Royal Job Alert! There's an Opening at Buckingham Palace to Help with the Queen's Social Media

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Tolga Akmen/Getty

The royals are hiring — and if you have experience with social media, you could be exactly who they’re looking for!

On Thursday, the Royal Household announced on LinkedIn that they’re on the hunt for a new Head of Digital Engagement who can help manage Queen Elizabeth’s social media presence.

Of course, the job, which is based out of the private secretary’s office in Buckingham Palace, requires someone who’s not afraid of a big audience — on Instagram alone, the royal family’s account has almost 7 million followers.

“It’s knowing your content will be viewed by millions,” according to the Royal Household job description. “It’s about never standing still and finding new ways to maintain The Queen’s presence in the public eye and on the world stage. This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional.”

“The role of Royal Communications is to engage a worldwide audience with the public role and work of The Royal Family. Joining this fast paced and dynamic team, your challenge will be to lead on and develop our digital communications strategy, and ensure that we make effective use of a range of digital platforms to support these aims,” the job description continued.

All applicants looking to fulfill this high-level position will also need to have plenty of professional expertise.

“With experience of managing and editing high profile websites, social media and other digital formats, you’re an expert in your field,” the description read.

And if working for the royal family isn’t enough of an enticement, the full-time job also comes with some very good perks.

“You can look forward to a comprehensive benefits package, including a 15% employer contribution pension scheme, 33 days annual leave, including bank holidays, free lunch and access to training and development to support your continuous professional development.”

Additionally, the job comes with a yearly salary of between $59,000 to $65,000, depending on experience.

If you do decide you’re interested in applying, you’ll have to move quickly!

The last day the royal household will be accepting applications is Dec. 24, with interviews set to begin in January 2020.