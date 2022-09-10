The Hidden Tributes to Queen Elizabeth You May Have Missed During King Charles' First Address as Monarch

There's no denying the poignancy of King Charles III's words before he was officially proclaimed Britain's first king in 70 years on Saturday, but even the most ardent followers of the royal family may have missed some details in his surroundings.

The newly reigning monarch, 73, gave his first address as King following the Thursday death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. His speech was pre-recorded and aired on television Friday at 6 p.m. local time.

In a photo from the broadcast, Charles is seated at a desk in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace. Displayed was a portrait of Queen Elizabeth, sporting one of her signature brightly colored outfits complete with a wide-brimmed hat.

The Blue Drawing Room held special meaning for the late Queen, as it was where she recorded some of her annual Christmas Day messages.

Atop the desk Charles is seated behind sits a floral arrangement consisting of sweet peas mixed with rosemary, which represents remembrance, while the vase has three corgis (the Queen's beloved dog breed) at the base — and, previously, was situated in Queen Elizabeth's Audience Room.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In his pre-recorded address on Friday, the new sovereign praised his predecessor's historic legacy of service and how it will inspire his own reign.

"I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow," King Charles began. "Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen — my beloved Mother — was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example. Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."

Saying that he and his family share in the world's grief after the death of the Queen, who was 96, he also pointed to the collective "deep sense of gratitude" for Her Majesty's record-breaking reign.

"In 1947, on her twenty-first birthday, she pledged in a broadcast from Cape Town to the Commonwealth to devote her life, whether it be short or long, to the service of her peoples. That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life," Charles said "She made sacrifices for duty. Her dedication and devotion as Sovereign never waivered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss."

Pointing to the "fearless embrace of progress" his mother valued with "warmth, humor and an unerring ability always to see the best in people," he noted that Queen Elizabeth ascended to the throne in the wake of World War II amid an uncertain future for democracy and freedom at large.

King Charles III. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

Following his Friday address to the nation, the Accession Council made the official proclamation of King Charles in the State Apartments of St. James's Palace in London at 10 a.m. local time Saturday — and in a historic first, the rite was televised.

Watched by Prince William — in his first official role as Prince of Wales — and Queen Camilla, the proclamation was read to the Privy Council (comprising senior Cabinet ministers, judges and leaders of the Church of England) in the palace's Picture Gallery: "The crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George," the clerk to the council read.

"We ... do now hereby with one voice and consent of tongue and heart publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now, by the death of our late Sovereign of happy memory, become our only lawful and rightful liege lord, Charles III."

The clerk ended with "God Save the King," which was echoed by the 200 Privy Counsellors headed by former prime ministers including Boris Johnson, Tony Blair, David Cameron and Gordon Brown.

William, 40, and Queen Camilla, 75, then stepped forward to sign the Accession Proclamation, followed by new Prime Minister Liz Truss and other dignitaries including the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.