Queen Elizabeth's Recent Health Setbacks — from Her Hospitalization to Her COVID-19 Diagnosis
Queen Elizabeth has dealt with a number of health issues in recent months, starting with her use of a walking cane in October 2021
October 2021
Queen Elizabeth, 95, was joined by her daughter Princess Anne at a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion on October 12. The monarch used a cane for the first time in public since 2003, when she used a walking stick while she was recovering from a knee surgery.
October 2021
After canceling a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland under medical advice from her doctors, the monarch spent a night in the hospital on October 20. The palace said that the Queen "remains in good spirits" following the overnight stay, during which she underwent "preliminary investigations."
October 2021
Following her hospitalization, it was announced that Queen Elizabeth was advised by doctors to rest for at least two weeks. The palace said she would continue to undertake "light, desk-based duties." The medical advice caused the Queen to miss the United Nations COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.
October 2021
In late October, reports surfaced that the Queen had not ridden her beloved ponies since early September due to "discomfort." It also emerged that the monarch was "told to give up her evening drink, which is usually a martini."
November 2021
Queen Elizabeth decided not to appear at the November 14 Remembrance Day ceremony due to a sprained back. The Queen was said by a royal source to be "deeply disappointed," as she regards the moving ceremony as "one of the most significant engagements of the year."
November 2021
Things seemed to be looking up when Queen Elizabeth attended the joint baptism of two of her great-grandsons, Princess Eugenie's son August Brooksbank and Zara Tindall's child Lucas Tindall.
December 2021
The Queen hosted a number of in-person meetings during the month of December, appearing cheerful as she greeted guests.
December 2021
Queen Elizabeth opted not to celebrate a traditional Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham, partially due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases around the holidays. Instead, she spent the holiday with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at Windsor Castle.
February 2022
The monarch met with outgoing Defence Services Secretary Rear Admiral James Macleod as well as Major General Eldon Millar, who is taking over the position, at Windsor Castle on February 16.
They paused by the entrance and asked the monarch how she was.
"Well, as you can see, I can't move," the Queen, who held a walking cane, said while gesturing down.
February 2022
Behind the scenes, Queen Elizabeth was dealing with a number of family scandals: Prince Andrew settled his sexual assault lawsuit, and police announced an investigation into Prince Charles' charity over cash-for-honors allegations.
February 2022
On February 20, the palace announced that Queen Elizabeth had tested positive for COVID-19. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," the palace said.
The diagnosis came shortly after both Prince Charles and Camilla also contracted the illness.