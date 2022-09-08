Royal Family Is Rushing to Queen Elizabeth's Side as Doctors Are 'Concerned' for Her Health

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have headed to Balmoral Castle

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE.

and Simon Perry
Published on September 8, 2022 08:21 AM
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Queen Elizabeth. Photo: Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty

Members of the royal family are heading to Balmoral Castle in Scotland amid doctors' "concerns" for Queen Elizabeth's health.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday morning, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

The Queen's son and heir, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have traveled to Balmoral to be by the monarch's side. Prince Charles was in Scotland on Wednesday carrying out engagements.

Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, is also heading to Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday. However, they are also traveling to Scotland to be with the Queen. They traveled from their California home to Europe this week for a series of visits with their longstanding charitable organizations.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a>, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose at The Sandringham Flower Show 2022 at Sandringham
Prince Charles and Camilla at Sandringham Flower Show. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth's other three children are also making their way to Balmoral. Princess Anne, the Queen's only daughter, is already in Scotland having undertaken royal duties in the country this week. Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, along with his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, are also going to see their mother.

Queen Elizabeth was last seen in photos on Tuesday, where she appointed Conservative Party leader Liz Truss as the U.K.'s new prime minister from Balmoral.

Truss tweeted in reaction to the palace's statement on Thursday, "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle
Queen Elizabeth. Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The news follows an announcement Wednesday that the Queen would not preside over a scheduled Privy Council meeting so she could rest.

"After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors' advice to rest," the palace said in a statement. "This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged."

