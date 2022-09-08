Royal Family Is Rushing to Queen Elizabeth's Side as Doctors Are 'Concerned' for Her Health

Members of the royal family are heading to Balmoral Castle in Scotland amid doctors' "concerns" for Queen Elizabeth's health.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday morning, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

The Queen's son and heir, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have traveled to Balmoral to be by the monarch's side. Prince Charles was in Scotland on Wednesday carrying out engagements.

Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, is also heading to Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday. However, they are also traveling to Scotland to be with the Queen. They traveled from their California home to Europe this week for a series of visits with their longstanding charitable organizations.

Queen Elizabeth's other three children are also making their way to Balmoral. Princess Anne, the Queen's only daughter, is already in Scotland having undertaken royal duties in the country this week. Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, along with his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, are also going to see their mother.

Queen Elizabeth was last seen in photos on Tuesday, where she appointed Conservative Party leader Liz Truss as the U.K.'s new prime minister from Balmoral.

Truss tweeted in reaction to the palace's statement on Thursday, "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

The news follows an announcement Wednesday that the Queen would not preside over a scheduled Privy Council meeting so she could rest.

"After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors' advice to rest," the palace said in a statement. "This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged."