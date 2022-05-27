Queen Elizabeth Heads to Balmoral for 'Short Break' Ahead of Platinum Jubilee and Royal Family Reunion

Queen Elizabeth II is given a tour by Keith Weed, President of the Royal Horticultural Society during a visit to The Chelsea Flower Show 2022 at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 23, 2022 in London, England. The Chelsea Flower Show returns to its usual place in the horticultural calendar after being cancelled in 2020 and postponed in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. This year sees the Show celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and also a theme of calm and mindfulness running through the garden designs.

Queen Elizabeth at the Chelsea Flower Show | Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty