Queen Elizabeth Heads to Balmoral for 'Short Break' Ahead of Platinum Jubilee and Royal Family Reunion
Queen Elizabeth is resting up ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in one of her favorite spots!
On Thursday, the monarch, 96, traveled to her Balmoral estate in Scotland for a "short break" ahead of next week's four-day event in honor of her 70 years on the throne. She is believed to be staying at her private Scottish country home, Craigowan Lodge, PEOPLE understands.
The Queen typically visits Balmoral this time of year and stays through what is usually a public holiday weekend in the U.K. This year, that public holiday is now taking place over the Jubilee weekend, which will take place from June 2 to June 5.
A royal source tells PEOPLE that the brief visit will help the Queen pace herself ahead of the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebration. The monarch is hoping to attend some key events being held in her honor.
There will also be a big royal family reunion with the return of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are expected to attend the service of thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral next Friday.
Other highlights of the Platinum Jubilee weekend include the traditional Trooping the Colour parade, a day of horseracing at Epsom, a Royal Pageant through London, the Jubilee luncheon and a star-studded pop concert at Buckingham Palace.
The monarch has carried out a series of in-person engagements in recent weeks despite ongoing mobility issues. On Monday, she attended the Chelsea Flower Show (where she debuted her new royal ride!), and last week, she was on hand to open a new rail line named in her honor at Paddington station.