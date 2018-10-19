Royal Window Shopping! Queen Elizabeth Browses New Hats During Rare Visit to Department Store

Christina Butan
October 19, 2018 02:48 PM

Even the Queen likes to hit the mall!

During a tour of a newly renovated shopping center in Berkshire on Friday, Queen Elizabeth made a rare stop to Fenwick, a U.K. department store, to browse through some of their hats.

The monarch, who wore a bright mint blue coat and matching hat with pink roses, was easy to spot in the shop. A colorful hat and fascinator display caught her eye, and she cheerfully admired it while she met with staff who explained the collection to her.

She carried a small bouquet of flowers, gifted to her from the crowds of fans she greeted before entering the shop.

Andrew Matthews/PA

The Queen loves her hats—and the brighter the better so the public can always spot her in a crowd. Ever since her coronation in 1953, she’s had a select few British milliners, who work closely alongside her chosen couturier (quite often her in-house dresser Angela Kelly makes both her outfit and her hat), make sure the colors match just right.

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty
HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty

Queen Elizabeth has had a busy week, recently unveiling a new portrait of herself during a visit to the Royal Air Force Club to celebrate the organization’s 100th anniversary.

The painting, by artist Ben Sullivan, included her black Launer London handbag, which she is rarely seen without.

“She would feel lost without it,” Phil Dampier, co-author of What’s in the Queen’s Handbag? And Other Royal Secrets previously told PEOPLE. “It’s her most valued possession and a valuable tool. The Queen would never go anywhere without her handbag.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.