Royal Window Shopping! Queen Elizabeth Browses New Hats During Rare Visit to Department Store

Even the Queen likes to hit the mall!

During a tour of a newly renovated shopping center in Berkshire on Friday, Queen Elizabeth made a rare stop to Fenwick, a U.K. department store, to browse through some of their hats.

The monarch, who wore a bright mint blue coat and matching hat with pink roses, was easy to spot in the shop. A colorful hat and fascinator display caught her eye, and she cheerfully admired it while she met with staff who explained the collection to her.

She carried a small bouquet of flowers, gifted to her from the crowds of fans she greeted before entering the shop.

Andrew Matthews/PA

The Queen loves her hats—and the brighter the better so the public can always spot her in a crowd. Ever since her coronation in 1953, she’s had a select few British milliners, who work closely alongside her chosen couturier (quite often her in-house dresser Angela Kelly makes both her outfit and her hat), make sure the colors match just right.

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty

Queen Elizabeth has had a busy week, recently unveiling a new portrait of herself during a visit to the Royal Air Force Club to celebrate the organization’s 100th anniversary.

The painting, by artist Ben Sullivan, included her black Launer London handbag, which she is rarely seen without.

“She would feel lost without it,” Phil Dampier, co-author of What’s in the Queen’s Handbag? And Other Royal Secrets previously told PEOPLE. “It’s her most valued possession and a valuable tool. The Queen would never go anywhere without her handbag.”