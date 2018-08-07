Queen Elizabeth's Hat Evolution! See Six Decades of the Monarch's Toppers in One GIF

Hats off to Queen Elizabeth!

Whether it’s a turban, a bowler or a pillbox, no one wears a hat quite like the Queen.

But she’s well practiced, having worn thousands of hats over the decades, from her first frilly bonnet to formal hats she wore to church as a young princess — and even as part of her military uniform in her late teens when she was serving in the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) during World War II.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

But it’s since her coronation in 1953 (where she wore the ultimate headpiece — the magnificent St. Edward’s Crown) that the Queen really started her love affair with hats. A select few British milliners, who work closely alongside her chosen couturier (quite often her in-house dresser Angela Kelly makes both her outfit and her hat), make sure the colors match just right. Not just a fashion accessory, the Queen uses her millinery to make sure the public can always see her, often choosing the brightest of colors for that exact reason.

In a new project, commissioned by MyVoucherCodes, it’s been estimated that the Queen has worn over 5,000 hats to date. To celebrate her love of millinery, the online discount code site commissioned U.K marketing agency NeoMam Studios to create an artistic tribute to Her Majesty.

Queen Elizabeth

Showing 66 hats, one for each year she has attended Royal Ascot, the cute animated portrait demonstrates how the Queen’s hat style has changed over the decades — and also that at 92 years of age, the Queen still totally rocks a hat!