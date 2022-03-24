The Queen, who recently complained of mobility issues, used a walking cane as she welcomed the British artisanal gift company Halcyon Days to her royal residence for a celebratory 70th-anniversary viewing

Queen Elizabeth Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane in New Photos Taken at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth had an art appreciation day on Wednesday.

The monarch, 95, marked the 70th anniversary of the luxury gifting company Halcyon Days by viewing a selection of their "artefacts," according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The viewing took place in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, with the Queen looking back on some of the company's earliest designs from the 1950s alongside pieces from their current collections, including English fine bone china.

The monarch, who used a walking cane as she viewed the exhibit, also enjoyed demonstrations of traditional methods of enamel decoration and gilding by hand from Master Artisans Susan Shakespeare and Susan Jones.

The company, which was established the same year the Queen ascended the throne, was founded in order to revive the artisan craft of enameling on copper, according to the palace statement, and "continue to employ traditional techniques that have been handed down for generations." Halcyon Days also happens to be one of only 14 companies in the world that holds all three Royal Warrants.

queen elizabeth Credit: STEVE PARSONS/getty

The in-person audience was a special one for the Queen, who has been "pacing herself" lately since she was diagnosed with, and has since been recovering from, COVID-19 in late February.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement on Feb. 20.

queen elizabeth Credit: STEVE PARSONS/getty

Since recovering, she has welcomed a select few people to Windsor for in-person engagement, presenting a Gold Medal for Poetry to Guyanese poet Grace Nichols on March 16 and hosting a tea for the new Governor-General of Canada and her husband on March 15 — both of which were part of Commonwealth Day celebrations, though the Queen had to skip this year's service in service of her continued recovery.

queen elizabeth Queen Elizabeth | Credit: STEVE PARSONS/getty

But, as ever, the monarch remains committed to serving her country.

In her traditional Commonwealth Day message on March 14, she pledged to continue the promise she made 75 years ago that she will be forever "devoted" to her public work.