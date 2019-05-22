Queen Elizabeth at the Grocery Store? See the Monarch Tour a Replica Supermarket from 1869

Queen-up on aisle one!

Queen Elizabeth took a trip to the grocery store – and back in time to 1869 – on Wednesday to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Sainsbury’s supermarkets. The 93-year-old monarch headed to Covent Garden in London, where she visited a pop-up experience based on the chain’s very first store on London’s Drury Lane, which sold just three items: butter, milk and eggs.

In addition to her visit to the replica store, the Queen learned about the supermarket’s history and viewed modern day innovations used by customers today, such as self-service checkouts.

The monarch also met Sainsbury’s employees from around the country, including some with over 50 years service and others who have positively impacted their community through volunteering or fundraising.

The visit concluded with Queen Elizabeth cutting a cake and unveiling a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion.

It has been a busy week for the Queen. On Monday, she received a tour from granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton of the garden the royal mom helped create for the Chelsea Flower Show. She was joined by Kate and Prince William again on Tuesday for a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton and Prince William LUKE MACGREGOR/RHS CHELSEA FLOWER SHOW HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The Queen was delighted by the good spring weather, telling Victoria English, a 50-year-old teacher from Wales, “Well, you do rather hope the sun shines as when you invite 8,000 people to have tea on your lawn. It can be a bit of a worry.”