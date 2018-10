Mia is the eldest child of the Queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, and Zara’s husband, former rugby star Mike Tindall.

Mike told The Sunday Times in May 2017 that Mia was their “saving grace” after Zara experienced a miscarriage.

“However down we feel she will come running up in our faces,” he said. “When I was playing I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You’ll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke.”

Mia is currently 18th in line to the throne.