Queen Elizabeth's Great-Grandchildren Arrive at St. George's Chapel for Intimate Committal Service

More of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren have joined the family as they publicly mourn the monarch.

Several of the Queen's 12 great-grandchildren joined other members of the British royal family Monday for the committal service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Mike and Zara Tindall were seen entering the service with their oldest daughter, Mia, 8, as well as Peter Phillips' daughters, Isla, 10, and Savannah, 12.

The family members filed into the somber service, the final leg of public services for the Queen before she is privately buried.

The three children joined Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who have attended events throughout the day. George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, are several years younger than William was when he attended his mother Princess Diana's funeral in 1997 at the age of 15. Their brother, Prince Louis, 4, was likely deemed too young to join the rest of the family for Monday's funeral.

It's believed that the family at large decided it was not appropriate for the younger set of great-grandchildren — which includes Prince Louis of Wales and Lena Tindall, both 4, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 3, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, 19 months, Lucas Philip Tindall, 17 months, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, 15 months, and Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, who celebrated her 1st birthday yesterday — to participate in the day-long event.

Ben Birchall/AP/Shutterstock

On Friday, some of the great-grandchildren visited Queen Elizabeth's coffin during a days-long lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

As the Queen's four children — King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — stood around their mother's coffin, the public quietly filed past, taking in the historic moment. Watching from above were several royal family members, including Queen Camilla, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise, James, Viscount Severn, Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and the Duke of Kent.

BBC

Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips was joined by his two young daughters, Savannah and Isla. Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall were also there alongside their daughters, Mia and Lena.

David Levenson/Getty

The Queen will be privately interred at St. George's Chapel Monday evening.

She will be buried beside Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years, and near her sister, Princess Margaret, and her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

Dr. Denise Chaffer, President of the Royal College of Nursing, tells PEOPLE that the service at Westminster Abbey on Monday was "incredibly moving and incredibly sad noting that seeing the family file past was poignant."

"It was so emotional and moving to see how people were respectful towards them and also understood that they're grieving fans mourning," she also said. "It was so moving seeing the children there."

"It was a coming together, for everybody there, of incredible grief and sadness," Dr. Chaffer added.