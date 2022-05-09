Queen Elizabeth's Great-Grandchildren Are Making a Special Appearance — in a Horse Drawn-Carriage!

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and their cousins are celebrating the monarch's Platinum Jubilee in style

Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren are getting in on the Platinum Jubilee fun!

Most of the monarch's 12 great-grandchildren will participate in a pageant at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Sunday, according to a new report in The Telegraph. The little royals will ride in a horse-drawn carriage as part of the "Gallop Through History" gala performance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It's unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children — Archie, who turned 3 last week, and 11-month-old Lili — will be part of the celebration. The family of four is expected to visit the U.K. from their home in California in June for a weekend of Platinum Jubilee festivities, marking the Queen's 70 years on the throne, but they are unlikely to arrive in time for Sunday's event.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, 18, will also participate in the show. The daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex will drive the carriage once owned by Prince Philip in tribute to her late grandfather, who died in April 2021 at age 99. Lady Louise has picked up the Duke of Edinburgh's passion for the sport, participating in competitions.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Video footage previously emerged of the Queen's great-grandchildren practicing getting into the carriage at Windsor Castle, likely getting ready for Sunday's event.

Prince Louis, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips and Autumn Phillips Trooping The Colour 2019 | Credit: James Devaney/Getty Images

The 96-year-old monarch's great-grandchildren will likely also participate in the variety of events over the first weekend in June, but they will not all appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony as is tradition for Trooping the Colour. The palace announced last week that only working members of the royal family will appear for the balcony appearance instead of the full extended royal family.

Prince William and Kate's three children are expected to be there along with Prince Edward and Sophie's kids, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.