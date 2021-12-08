Queen Elizabeth Reveals Previously Unseen Photo of George and Charlotte During Meeting at Windsor
The group shot of the Queen, Prince Philip and an adorable group of great-grandchildren is the second of its kind to be revealed this year
Queen Elizabeth was all smiles as she handed out a special honor on Wednesday — not least of which because she had family quite literally close by her side.
The monarch presented concert organist Thomas Trotter with The Queen's Medal for Music in a small ceremony at Windsor Castle also attended by Judith Weir, Master of The Queen's Music.
Keen-eyed royal watchers who look closely at a photo from the event can see a previously unseen photo of the Queen happily holding a very young Princess Charlotte in her lap.
Prince Philip is also in the photo with more of the royal couple's great-grandchildren, including Prince George, Peter Phillips' daughters Isla and Savannah, and Zara Tindall's oldest daughter, Mia.
The photo appears to have been taken around the end of 2016, when Princess Charlotte would have been around 18 months and all the other young royals would have been between 2 and 6 years old — quite a brood to control, but clearly, the Queen and Philip had it under control!
Closer to the Queen at Wednesday's audience was a more familiar photo — a 2018 group shot taken when Prince Louis, now 3, was still just a tot — the royals' shared that image for the first time this past April just five days after Prince Philip's death at the age of 99.
The Queen, 95, has once again been to welcome notable figures and dignitaries to her home outside London in recent weeks after taking her doctors' advice to rest up for most of November.
On November 24, she welcomed Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey to Windsor three days after attending a joint christening for great-grandsons August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall.
Those close to the history-making monarch — who will have been on the throne for 70 years as of this February and plans to celebrate her reign with a Platinum Jubilee in June — have been keeping a close watch on her well-being in recent months.
She was seen walking with a cane for the first time since 2003 this past October. Shortly thereafter it was reported she had been advised to give up horse riding and martinis, and she was hospitalized overnight on October 20 for undisclosed "preliminary investigations. On October 29, the Queen was advised to extend her rest period and only "to undertake light, desk-based duties."
Her return to in-person visits in recent weeks seems a promising sign that she's been given the all clear to share her "good spirits" with a lucky few visitors — and some of them, including Thomas Trotter today, have been getting an exclusive first glimpse of some adorable young royals, to boot!