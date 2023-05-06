Queen Elizabeth's Grandchildren Arrive at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation

Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren are coming together for King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation day.

On Saturday, all eight of the late Queen's grandchildren made their way into the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The King was supported by his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, and nieces and nephews — Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.

Wearing a morning suit, Prince Harry was all smiles as arrived at Westminster Abbey and entered the ceremony with his cousins, Beatrice and Eugenie, and their husbands. Once inside, he took his seat in the third row between Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Alexandra.

The other cousins were seated nearby, including Prince William who sat in the front row alongside two of his children, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, and his wife, Kate Middleton, 41. (The couple's third child, Prince George, 9, served as one of the pages for Charles and Camilla.)

The grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip last publicly united in an emotional moment before the late monarch's state funeral in September. There, the cousins stood vigil at her coffin while it laid in state in Westminster Abbey on Sept. 17.

Prince William led the procession, followed by Prince Harry. The Prince of Wales, 41, stood at the head of Her Majesty's coffin during the 15-minute guard, flanked by Princess Anne's two children, Peter, 44, and Zara, 41. The Duke of Sussex, 38, took his position at the foot alongside Prince Andrew's two daughters, Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 33. Lady Louise, 19, and James, 15, stood at the middle of the coffin, as their parents Prince Edward and wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, watched on.

"The grandchildren, at the King's invitation, are very keen to pay their respects — just as their parents are doing the evening before," a royal source told PEOPLE at the time.

While most of the grandchildren last stepped out together for church on Easter at Sandringham in April, the coronation marks a royal reunion for Prince Harry with his brother and his cousins.

The Duke of Sussex's last royal outing was the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September, which he attended with wife Meghan Markle. The couple had been in Europe for a series of charitable events when Buckingham Palace announced the Queen died "peacefully" at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8, hours after her doctors said they were "concerned" for her health. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex extended their trip abroad and remained in the U.K. for the funerary events that followed before returning home to California.

Prince Harry later made a surprise solo trip to London in March for court hearings that will determine whether his lawsuit against Associated Newspapers for alleged illegal information gathering goes to trial. PEOPLE understands that Harry informed King Charles and Prince William that he would be in the U.K. for the proceedings, though it's unlikely that the father and sons got together. King Charles was abroad in Germany for the first overseas visit of the new reign, while Prince William spent time with wife Kate Middleton and their three children during their school spring break.

While other members of the royal family play a visible role in the coronation service, such as Prince George's prominent position as a Page of Honor and Prince William's ceremonial step forward to pay homage to the King, Prince Harry has no official role and is not expected to participate in any of the planned events like the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance. The Duke of Sussex is expected to leave the U.K. shortly after the church coronation wraps, The Sun reported, traveling back to his family to be there for Archie's birthday.

Whatever happens during Harry's time in the U.K., "he will look back on it and think it is better to come and play his part and say, 'I saw my father crowned,' " a source close to the royal household previously told PEOPLE. "And tell his children about it."