Queen Elizabeth Goes Without Walking Cane Again as She Holds In-Person Meeting at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II receives the Governor of New South Wales Margaret Beazley during an audience at Windsor Castle on June 22, 2022 in Windsor, England.

Queen Elizabeth received another guest at Windsor Castle.

The monarch, 96, held an audience with the Governor of New South Wales, Margaret Beazley, at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. The Queen wore a yellow dress with a floral pattern along with a three-strand pearl necklace and matching earrings for the occasion.

The Queen was photographed without a walking cane, which she has been using frequently since October to help with her ongoing mobility issues. When she stepped out at a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion last fall, the monarch had a walking stick for the first time in public since 2003, when she used a cane while she was recovering from a knee surgery.

The Queen has even made quips about her mobility problems, joking during an in-person meeting: "Well, as you can see, I can't move!"

Royal historian and biographer Robert Lacey previously told PEOPLE, "The sense I get from everyone I speak to is that the Queen remains totally in control of her faculties and of everything at the palace. The problem is physical mobility — and that is not a constitutional or regency issue. She is in charge."

The meeting marks the second day in a row that Queen Elizabeth has held an audience at Windsor. On Tuesday, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby visited the royal residence to present the Queen with a special Canterbury Cross for her "unstinting" service to the Church of England for over 70 years and a citation for the Cross, which was presented as a framed piece of calligraphy.

Queen Elizabeth has kept a low profile in recent weeks following her Platinum Jubilee celebrations early this month. Although she appeared at Trooping the Colour, the lighting of the Platinum Jubilee beacons and after the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the monarch skipped a number of events over the weekend.

"She [the Queen] was fine, it was just very tiring yesterday," Kate said following Trooping the Colour, according to PA, adding that the monarch "had had a lovely, lovely time."

Queen Elizabeth did not attend Royal Ascot last week, marking the first time in her reign that she has missed the annual horse racing event. However, she kept up on the races by watching them on television.

Meanwhile, many members of the royal family attended the event throughout the week, participating in the horse-drawn carriage procession that kicks off each race day.

