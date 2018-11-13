Queen Elizabeth Just Gave a Major Award to Makeup Artist Who Named Lipsticks After the Monarch

Queen Elizabeth inspired one of Charlotte Tilbury‘s lipsticks, and now the makeup artist and founder of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty has come face-to-face with her inspiration.

The 92-year-old royal presented Tilbury with her MBE at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, signifying she’s a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. The British makeup artist was among those praised in the Queen’s Birthday Honors List 2018 for her services to the beauty and cosmetics industry.

The monarch has proven to be an influence on Tilbury, who named one of her lipsticks “The Queen” a “rich and rosy crown-jewel pink lipstick in homage to Her Majesty,” according to the company’s website. There’s also a matte wine shade available called “Legendary Queen.”

The makeup guru, who recently worked her magic behind the scenes of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, told Queen Elizabeth that she is not only a female icon but also a beauty icon. When Tilbury shared that she had two lipsticks in homage to her, the Queen gave a huge smile and said, “Really?”

“Today has been one of the most magical days of my life,” said Tilbury. “I am so delighted and thrilled to receive this honour, especially from Her Majesty, the Queen who has been an endless source of inspiration to me! She is not only an icon of this country, but of the world. To be recognized for my contribution to the beauty industry is a dream come true!”

Tilbury wore the Parachute cocktail dress by Alice Temperley paired with a Lara Bohinc belt, a Victoria Grant hat and Jimmy Choo shoes, honoring the British fashion brands for the occasion. Of course, she created her own makeup look.

The Queen utilizes her knighthood (and damehood!) to recognize all sorts of people, such as military and political leaders, philanthropists and even celebrities. Most often, the latter is for their contributions to music, theater or film, especially in Britain. Among the famous faces with special honors from the royal family include Ed Sheeran, Victoria Beckham and J.K. Rowling.