Queen Elizabeth Gets a Sweet Birthday Surprise from Winnie the Pooh in New Animated Special

Queen Elizabeth is being showered with love for her 95th birthday, including one sweet surprise from Winnie the Pooh!

In honor of Her Majesty's milestone occasion, Disney released an animated special showing the beloved bear and his friends gifting the Sovereign a sweet birthday treat.

The 45-second animation - titled Winnie the Pooh and the Royal Adventure - was dropped this week ahead of the Trooping the Colour, an official birthday celebration for Queen Elizabeth, who turned 95 in April.

It follows Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, Piglet, Tigger and Eeyore as they make the journey from the Hundred Acre Wood to Windsor Castle. There, they present Queen Elizabeth with a large pot of honey from Pooh's personal collection, adorn with a hand-written note, purple bow, and 95 balloons tied to its lid for flair.

Of course, Pooh knows something or two about being 95. October 2021 marked 95 years since the publication of the first ever Winnie the Pooh stories.

Queen Elizabeth was reportedly a big fan of English author A.A. Milne's series of best-selling classic children's books, which were originally illustrated by E.H. Shepard.

Why, back in 2016, Disney even released the book Winnie the Pooh and the Royal Birthday, where The Sovereign and Winnie the Pooh met for the first time for her 90th birthday.

Kim Raymond, Winnie the Pooh illustrator, gushed about the experience of creating the new animated special in honor of the Queen's 95th celebrations.

"It's always an honour to draw Winnie the Pooh, and even more so when in the company of Her Majesty the Queen. I have drawn Pooh for over 30 years and continue to be inspired by the classic works of E.H. Shepard," the British animator said in a statement. "Disney wanted to create a touching story befitting of the world's most loved bear, who for over 95 years, has touched the hearts of millions."

"I sincerely hope fans enjoy watching Winnie the Pooh and the Royal Adventure as much as I enjoyed creating it," Raymond concluded.

Disney executive Tasia Filippatos added: "Winnie the Pooh stories hold a unique place in the hearts of so many around the world. The themes of friendship and simple pleasures are more relevant than ever 95 years on and we're delighted to share this new tale to help fans celebrate his milestone birthday."

On Saturday, Queen Elizabeth will host her official birthday parade.

The event typically takes place in London at Buckingham Palace each June. But this year's event will take place on Saturday at Windsor Castle without public fanfare due to restrictions surrounding the pandemic.