Queen Elizabeth Gets a Specialized Golf Cart amid Mobility Issues

The luxury vehicle was reportedly designed by Danish manufacturer Garia in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz

Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a new ride!

The monarch, 95, has received a top-of-the-line golf cart to help her around, according to reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The luxury vehicle was reportedly designed by Danish manufacturer Garia in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz.

Queen Elizabeth obtained the golf cart about two weeks ago, according to the Daily Mail. The battery-powered vehicle can reportedly travel up to 43 mph and can go 50 miles before requiring a recharge and features four brown-leather reclining seats, per The Sun.

The special new cart also supposedly comes with 14-inch alloy wheels, a heated windshield, "weather enclosure" doors, cup holders, a mini-fridge, Bluetooth speakers, and a 10.1-inch screen next to the steering wheel.

Queen Elizabeth luxury golf cart Credit: Garia

A source told The Sun earlier this week that "the cart is perfect" for Queen Elizabeth, who they said has "battled stiffness in her legs recently."

"She's been through a lot of physical battles recently with Covid and her back sprain, which would take its toll on anyone — let alone someone who turns 96 next month," the source said, later adding that everyone believes the cart is "a great idea."

"It's certainly fit for a Queen and hopefully it will help her fulfill her engagements," the insider added. "Everyone wants her to carry on for as long as possible being seen by the public."

Queen Elizabeth has experienced some mobility issues in recent weeks, including at Tuesday's memorial service at Westminster Abbey in honor of her later husband Prince Philip, who died last April at the age of 99.

Her Majesty arrived at the event on the arm of her son Prince Andrew, which royal commentator Robert Jobson said "she insisted" upon.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew

The Queen, who will celebrate her 96th birthday in April, appeared to have difficulty moving around during a February appearance at Windsor Castle. During the in-person meeting, she quipped to her guests while gesturing down at her cane, "Well, as you can see, I can't move!"

In October 2021, Queen Elizabeth also used a walking stick for a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey. It was the first time she used a cane publicly since 2003 after she underwent knee surgery.

In the following months, the monarch canceled multiple public appearances after she was ordered to rest by doctors in wake of her Oct. 20 hospitalization.