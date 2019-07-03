Queen Elizabeth (in Bright Pink!) Hosts Final Garden Party of the Summer at Scotland Palace

Queen Elizabeth is playing host again for the final garden party of the royal summer.

The 93-year-old monarch welcomed 8,000 people from all walks of Scottish life to the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Wednesday for one of her famous outdoor gatherings. She stuck to her fondness of wearing bright colors for the occasion, donning a bold pink ensemble with a matching hat featuring feather details. Queen Elizabeth even walked with an umbrella with pink details to match!

The Queen was joined by three of her children — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — for the occasion. (Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were busy with their own engagements in Wales.)

The garden party is part of Holyrood Week — known as Royal Week to Scottish locals — when she stays at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and carries out engagements in the country.

The Queen proceeds down avenues, speaking to a random selection of guests while music from regimental bands and the Royal Scottish Pipers Society plays. These avenues — and the “Grand Circle,” where the monarch reconvenes — are created by the Royal Company of Archers, the Queen’s official bodyguards in Scotland. Since 1822, the Company have been available for duty to the monarch anywhere in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth kicked off this year’s Royal Week festivities with a visit on Friday to Greenfaulds High School, where she arrived in a yellow ensemble (a perfect color for summer!) and matching wide-brimmed hat. She was welcomed by students enthusiastically waving flags, then learned about the school’s history. The Queen also watched a performance by the North Lanarkshire Schools’ Pipe Band and heard Gaelic poetry and songs performed by pupils.

Although the Queen is visiting Scotland, it’s not exactly a vacation — she’s appearing on many royal engagements throughout the week. On Saturday, Prince Charles (known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland) joined her to attend a ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament.

Queen Elizabeth heads north each summer to her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, for her annual break as Buckingham Palace prepares to open to the public for the holidays. She does continue to work, reading her diplomatic papers in the famous “red boxes” that are delivered daily. She will also continue to hold audiences and undertake some public engagements.

The expansive Scottish property has been in the royal family since 1845, when Queen Victoria’s husband, Prince Albert, purchased the castle and the surrounding 7,000 acre estate.

During her summer holiday, the monarch usually entertains many of her immediate family members with picnics and shooting parties — all the while battling the nibbling little flies that stalk the heather-covered mountain sides.