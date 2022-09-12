'The Queen Just Punched Me!' Royal Piper Reveals Details of Playful Night at Balmoral Castle

Former Sovereign's Piper Scott Methven, 48, served closely alongside Queen Elizabeth II from 2015 to 2019

By
Phil Boucher
Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 12, 2022 02:29 PM
royal piper Scott Methven and his family (wife Morven, daughter Lilly-Grace, and son Fearghas) https://app.asana.com/0/1135954362417873/1201006655842972/f Credit: Scott Methven. ; ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 19: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Queen Elizabeth II watches her horse 'Fabricate' run in the Wolferton Stakes on day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2018 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Photo: Scott Methven; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Queen Elizabeth didn't only joke around with Paddington Bear and James Bond.

During her annual summer retreat at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the late monarch made life as fun-filled as possible — and that includes being the brunt of practical jokes herself.

"One time the Queen asked me to play the [bagpipes] through the woods, as she'd asked the rest of the family to join her for a barbecue," Scott Methven, who held the prestigious role of Sovereign's Piper — or "Pipes" for short — from 2015 to 2019, tells PEOPLE about a family event that had a hugely surprising conclusion.

"It was the first time in years that the Queen wanted to do it in the traditional way that Queen Victoria did, with people carrying lit torches," Methven continues. "They had to hunt high and low in Balmoral to find them and eventually got these things out of the cellar and had four of them."

After the woodland walk, Scott played the bagpipes for 22 members of the royal family outside a small cottage on the estate, surrounded by the torch bearers.

royal piper Scott Methven and his family (wife Morven, daughter Lilly-Grace, and son Fearghas)
royal piper Scott Methven and his wife Morven at Buckingham Palace. Scott Methven

"It was probably the eeriest and weirdest thing I've ever done," he continues. "It was around 8:00 or 9:00 p.m., I'm in my full Balmoral uniform, and all of the royal family came out of the cottage. There were over 20 members of the family there."

At that exact same moment, however, a cloud of midges also arrived and started "biting everyone to death," says Methven.

While Prince William, Kate Middleton and the rest of the royal family started swiping at the insects, Methven himself stood completely still and continued to play his pipes — something that made a big impression on the Queen.

"I never flickered an inch. Never moved an inch once as I played," says Methven.

"What happened next is that we were invited in for a drink," he continues. "You're looking at a table with 22 members of the royal family. Her Majesty the Queen was standing beside me and she offered a thimble of alcohol to all the people with the torches and I got three-quarters of a wine glass full of whisky as a joke."

royal piper Scott Methven and his family (wife Morven, daughter Lilly-Grace, and son Fearghas)
Scott Methven playing the pipes at Buckingham Palace. Scott Methven

He then recalled their conversation.

"The Queen said 'Pipes. Can you please tell me: The midges were fierce tonight, but you didn't move an inch. You didn't flinch at all?'"

"I said 'Yes, your majesty. I have a secret weapon," reveals Methven.

"The Queen said 'Really? So why were they not biting you? What's your secret weapon?'"

It was at this point that Methven played his practical joke — and encountered the most surprising royal reaction imaginable.

"I said 'I laced myself internally with gin,' and she punched me in the arm!" says Methven. "With 22 members of the royal family sitting there!"

The Queen marks 70 years as Colonel-in-Chief of the Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders. Scott Methven
The Queen with Scott Methven and the Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders. Cpl Ben Maher

"They all looked up," he continues. "Kate and William were sitting at the end of the table and everybody just looked up as if to say 'The Queen just punched Pipes!'"

"So I totally over-exaggerated it," he adds. "I grabbed my arm pretending I was really hurt, going 'The queen just punched me!' She just started laughing and then everyone else did too.

"There are not many people in the world who can say they were punched by the Queen!" adds Methven.

The two-time Afghanistan veteran held the position of Sovereign's Piper after returning from Helmand Province with the Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders in 2015.

The historic role was founded in 1843 by Queen Victoria and requires the Piper to play a 15-minute tune under the Monarch's balcony every morning before changing uniform and ushering dignitaries, celebrities and foreign heads of state through the protocol of meeting the British monarch.

It also means being at the Queen's side wherever she goes and living in all of the Queen's homes — something Methven says nobody "would have believed" when he was growing up in Stirling, central Scotland.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II and Prince of Wales
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles at Balmoral. PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Following his late wife's tragic diagnosis with terminal cancer in 2017, he also witnessed another side of the late monarch that very few people outside of the royal family ever saw.

"For me, it was just her humility as a person," Methven, 48, tells PEOPLE about the Queen's caring reaction to his devastating personal news. "She was the person who probably got me through this all the way along."

The Queen's support became even more poignant when, while his wife Morven underwent chemotherapy, the British Army sought to fill Methven's prestigious position with another soldier who didn't have to dedicate so much time to his family life.

Queen Elizabeth, however, had other plans.

"The Queen refused," says Methven. "She said 'I've got one Queen's Piper. And the reason he isn't here is that he's away caring for his wife. So, you are not replacing him under any circumstances. He is not getting removed from his post because his wife is dying of cancer. That's not happening.'

"To have someone of that position do that … she was just brilliant," he adds.

