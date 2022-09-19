Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Begins with a Procession of Royal Family Members to Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth is being honored for her life of service.

A state funeral for the history-making monarch commenced at 11 a.m. local time in London's Westminster Abbey. The Queen's time lying in state came to a close earlier in the morning, with the very last members of the public ushered into Westminster Hall around 6:30 a.m.

When the coffin emerged from Westminster Hall, it was draped in the Royal Standard, on which was laid the Imperial State Crown and Regalia and a wreath of flowers chosen by King Charles III. The wreath included flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Charles' country home of Highgrove House.

Rosemary was included for remembrance as well as myrtle, the symbol of a happy marriage, cut from a plant that was grown from a sprig of myrtle in the Queen's wedding bouquet in 1947.

English oak, which symbolizes the strength of love was there along with scented pelargoniums: garden roses, autumnal hydrangea, sedum, dahlias and scabious in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy with touches of white to match the Royal Standard.

Reflecting Charles's commitment to the environment, the wreath was made in a sustainable way, in a nest of English moss and oak branches and without the use of floral foam.

Her coffin was processed on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy from the medieval hall to Westminster Abbey. Her son and successor King Charles walked behind the coffin with fellow members of the royal family.

Over 2,000 people, including world leaders and foreign royals, watched as the coffin was carried up the same aisle Queen Elizabeth walked to marry Prince Philip nearly 76 years before.

The funeral service will be led by David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, with readings from Prime Minister Liz Truss and Patricia Scotland, Secretary General of the Commonwealth. Prayers will be recited by the Archbishop of York, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Free Churches Moderator.

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will give the sermon and commendation, followed by a blessing from the Dean of Windsor.

Five minutes before noon, the Last Post (the traditional bugle call of the British infantry, honoring the dead) will be played, and a two-minute silence will be observed both within Westminster Abbey and across the United Kingdom.

Then, the congregation will sing the national anthem — now "God Save the King" — as the service officially ends at 12 p.m.

BBC

Her Majesty's coffin will process again through Westminster and was returned to the State Gun Carriage, for transport to the Wellington Arch in Hyde Park. Her family will follow behind for the 1 ½ mile journey, escorted by detachments of the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth.

During the somber march, the King's Troop fired guns in Hyde Park and Big Ben will toll.

At Wellington Arch (the original entrance to Buckingham Palace), the coffin will move into the State Hearse. The car will drive an hour west to Windsor Castle, where the Queen will be buried at St. George's Chapel.

Queen Elizabeth funeral. Victoria Jones/PA Wire via ZUMA Press

When the hearse takes off, bound for Her Majesty's final resting place, the parade gave a royal salute, and "God Save the King" will play again.

King Charles and his family will then depart in cars for Windsor, where the Queen will be privately interred at St. George's Chapel this evening.