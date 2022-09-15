Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: A Complete Timeline of Events, Down to the Exact Minute

Queen Elizabeth's state funeral will be a well-choreographed event.

Over 2,000 people from around the world are set to gather at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday to honor the late monarch, who died "peacefully" on Sept. 8 at age 96, at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The Queen's family members are set to process with the coffin three times: as it moves into Westminster Abbey, then more than a mile to Wellington Arch and finally to Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest following 70 years as sovereign.

"The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19th September at 1100hrs BST," reads an official release from the royal family. "A Committal Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor, will take place later the same day at 1600hrs."

As is required of the monarch, the Queen was consulted on all the funeral arrangements before her death.

Read on for a full timeline of Monday's state-funeral events for Queen Elizabeth, presented in local time (BST).

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Queen Elizabeth 's coffin. BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

6:30 a.m.: Final members of the public admitted to lying in state

"On the morning of the State Funeral, the Lying-in-State will end at 0630hrs as the final members of the public are admitted," according to the release.

The Queen's coffin has laid in state at Westminster Hall since Wednesday, when it traveled from Buckingham Palace in a procession through London followed by members of the royal family.

10:44 to 10:52 a.m.: Coffin transfer from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey

Funeral proceedings commence at 10:44 a.m. local time, when the Queen's coffin "will be borne in Procession on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy," per the release.

"Immediately following the Coffin will be [King Charles III], Members of the Royal Family and members of The King's Household," the release reveals.

It will move about 500 feet within the Palace of Westminster complex to Westminster Abbey, where the state funeral is set to begin. Presidents, foreign royals and Queen Elizabeth's relatives will attend the service in the ancient church.

11 a.m.: Funeral service begins

"The Procession will arrive at the West Gate of Westminster Abbey at 1052hrs where the Bearer Party will lift the coffin from the State Gun Carriage and carry it into the Abbey for the State Funeral Service," according to the release.

The Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle, will conduct the funeral service, which will also include Lessons readings from newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss and Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland.

RELATED VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Date and Details Announced by Buckingham Palace

11:55 a.m.: Bugle call of the British infantry

The last post — the traditional bugle call of the British infantry — will ring out at 11:55 a.m., before a two-minute silence is observed across the U.K. The service is set to conclude around noon.

12 to 1 p.m.: Coffin procession to Hyde Park

The coffin will then process 1½ miles to Wellington Arch in Hyde Park in central London, arriving at 1 p.m., before leaving the capital city.

"At Wellington Arch, the Coffin will be transferred to the State Hearse to travel to Windsor," the release explains. "As the State Hearse departs Wellington Arch, the Parade will give a Royal Salute and the National Anthem will be played. His Majesty The King and Members of the Royal Family will then depart for Windsor."

3:06 p.m. to 3:52 p.m.: Coffin arrives at Windsor Castle and St. George's Chapel

Queen Elizabeth's coffin will then be taken west to Windsor, where the next procession will begin around 3:06 p.m.

Around 3:40 p.m., King Charles, Queen Camilla and the rest of the family join the coffin's procession, set to reach St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle at about 3:52 p.m. More than 800 people are expected to attend the Queen's committal service there, and the event will have a more intimate feel than the state funeral.

The guests present at Westminster Abbey will not follow for the ceremony at Windsor. Instead, the pews will be filled with some of the people who knew the Queen best: her personal staff and those who worked on her estates.

4 p.m.: The Queen's committal service begins

"The Committal Service will begin at 1600hrs, and alongside His Majesty The King and Members of the Royal Family, the congregation will be made up of past and present members of The Queen's Household, including from the private estates. Also in attendance will be Governors General and Realm Prime Ministers," according to the release.

The Dean of Windsor, David Conner, will conduct the service, with prayers from the Minister of Crathie Kirk, Chaplain of Windsor Great Park and Rector of Sandringham, as well as music from the chapel's choir, per the release. Queen Elizabeth's personal piper will also play a lament in her honor.

The Queen's coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault during the committal service.

Later evening: The Queen is interred at King George VI Memorial Chapel

"A Private Burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel later that evening, conducted by the Dean of Windsor," the release states.

Queen Elizabeth will be buried beside Prince Philip — her beloved husband of 73 years, who died in April 2021 at age 99 — and near her sister, Princess Margaret, and parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.