30 Stunning Images from Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Ceremonies

01 of 30 Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral began at 11 a.m. local time on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Westminster Abbey in London. After a short procession from Westminster Hall, her coffin was brought into the historic church, followed by her family members.

02 of 30 Gareth Cattermole/Getty The Queen's coffin was draped with the Royal Standard — a flag representing the Sovereign of the United Kingdom — plus the Imperial State Crown, her sceptre and orb.

03 of 30 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Pallbearers carefully carried the coffin up the aisle.

04 of 30 Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Newly minted Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss waited in the wings ahead of her reading. She was one of the countless politicians and royals at the funeral.

05 of 30 Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty King Charles III looked on at his mother's coffin, visibly moved during several portions of the service.

07 of 30 From left: Sophie, Countess of Wessex with Prince George of Wales, plus Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Gareth Cattermole/Getty On the walk out of Westminster Abbey, Prince Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, comforted Prince George.

08 of 30 Meghan Markle. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Meghan shed a tear outside of the church.

09 of 30 David Ramos/Getty On the second of the day's processions, this one through London, King Charles III saluted from his car.

10 of 30 Joe Maher/Getty He and Prince William were closely followed by Kate, Camilla, George and Charlotte (not pictured).

11 of 30 Peter Summers/Getty Princess Charlotte took a moment of reflection on her car ride.

12 of 30 Chris Jackson/Getty The sky was bright over Westminster Abbey.

13 of 30 Tristan Fewings/Getty The Queen's coffin rolled through the streets of London, past several iconic landmarks, on a gun carriage pulled by troops.

14 of 30 STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Big Ben towered — and chimed 96 times to signify Queen Elizabeth's 96 years of life — as the procession drew near.

15 of 30 Zac Goodwin - WPA Pool/Getty Various troops marched together along the mile-and-a-quarter route.

16 of 30 Chip Somodevilla/Getty The procession passed by the famed Victoria Memorial en route to Hyde Park.

18 of 30 Carl Court/Getty The procession continued past Buckingham Palace.

19 of 30 Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty The Bearer Party transferred the coffin into the state hearse at Wellington Arch in London's Hyde Park.

20 of 30 Christopher Furlong/Getty Gentlemen at Arms stood at attention.

21 of 30 King Charles III and Prince William. Hannah McKay/WPA Pool/Getty At the arch, Prince William saluted behind his father, King Charles III.

22 of 30 Christopher Furlong/Getty Members of the Royal Navy paid respects by removing their hats and bowing their heads.

23 of 30 Ryan Pierse/Getty At Windsor, the final stop of the day, a guard walked amongst the thousands of flowers left in memory of the Queen.

24 of 30 Richard Heathcote/Getty Mourners lined the streets in the countryside to get a glimpse at the procession.

25 of 30 BBC America Windsor Castle staff — plus the Queen's beloved horse, Emma — stood at attention along the route.

26 of 30 Ryan Pierse/Getty The line of soldiers seemed almost endless at the entrance to Windsor.

27 of 30 Jeff J Mitchell/Getty The Bearer Party carefully carried the Queen's coffin up the steps of St. George's Chapel as the Queen's four children and three eldest grandsons walked behind.

28 of 30 Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty Inside St. George's Chapel, 800 guests gathered for the Queen's committal service.

29 of 30 Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Prince Harry closed his eyes in thought, with Princess Charlotte, Kate, Prince George and William to his left and Meghan (not pictured) to his right. St. George's is where the pair wed in 2018.