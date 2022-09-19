30 Stunning Images from Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Ceremonies

Photos the world won't soon forget as mourners say goodbye to England's longest-reigning monarch on Sept. 19, 2022

Published on September 19, 2022 03:04 PM
01 of 30
Members of the clergy wait for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the state funeral on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral began at 11 a.m. local time on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Westminster Abbey in London. After a short procession from Westminster Hall, her coffin was brought into the historic church, followed by her family members.

02 of 30
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried by the Bearer Party into Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty

The Queen's coffin was draped with the Royal Standard — a flag representing the Sovereign of the United Kingdom — plus the Imperial State Crown, her sceptre and orb.

03 of 30
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top followed by members of the Royal Family is carried by the Bearer Party into Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Pallbearers carefully carried the coffin up the aisle.

04 of 30
British Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives to take her seat at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty

Newly minted Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss waited in the wings ahead of her reading. She was one of the countless politicians and royals at the funeral.

05 of 30
King Charles III during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

King Charles III looked on at his mother's coffin, visibly moved during several portions of the service.

06 of 30
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Outside following the funeral, Meghan, Duches of Sussex, stood with Camilla, Queen Consort, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

07 of 30
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
From left: Sophie, Countess of Wessex with Prince George of Wales, plus Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Gareth Cattermole/Getty

On the walk out of Westminster Abbey, Prince Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, comforted Prince George.

08 of 30
Meghan Duchess of Sussex The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminst
Meghan Markle. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan shed a tear outside of the church.

09 of 30
King Charles III drives past Wellington Arch during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
David Ramos/Getty

On the second of the day's processions, this one through London, King Charles III saluted from his car.

10 of 30
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince George of Wales are seen on The Mall ahead of The State Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Joe Maher/Getty

He and Prince William were closely followed by Kate, Camilla, George and Charlotte (not pictured).

11 of 30
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales leaving Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Peter Summers/Getty

Princess Charlotte took a moment of reflection on her car ride.

12 of 30
A general view of Westminster Abbey as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II departs on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Chris Jackson/Getty

The sky was bright over Westminster Abbey.

13 of 30
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top proceeds towards Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Tristan Fewings/Getty

The Queen's coffin rolled through the streets of London, past several iconic landmarks, on a gun carriage pulled by troops.

14 of 30
The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, in the Ceremonial Procession following her State Funeral at Westminster Abbey, in London on September 19, 2022.
STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty

Big Ben towered — and chimed 96 times to signify Queen Elizabeth's 96 years of life — as the procession drew near.

15 of 30
The procession heads down the Mall towards Wellington Arch following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Zac Goodwin - WPA Pool/Getty

Various troops marched together along the mile-and-a-quarter route.

16 of 30
The Queen's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy travels along The Mall on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The procession passed by the famed Victoria Memorial en route to Hyde Park.

17 of 30
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy departs Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Christopher Furlong/Getty

King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry could be seen behind the Queen's coffin, marching alongside Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

18 of 30
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy followed by members of the royal family proceeds past Buckingham Palace on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Carl Court/Getty

The procession continued past Buckingham Palace.

19 of 30
The Bearer Party transfer the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, into the State Hearse at Wellington Arch following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty

The Bearer Party transferred the coffin into the state hearse at Wellington Arch in London's Hyde Park.

20 of 30
Gentlemen at Arms ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Christopher Furlong/Getty

Gentlemen at Arms stood at attention.

21 of 30
King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales salute after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles III and Prince William. Hannah McKay/WPA Pool/Getty

At the arch, Prince William saluted behind his father, King Charles III.

22 of 30
Royal Naval ratings pay their respects by bowing their heads during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Christopher Furlong/Getty

Members of the Royal Navy paid respects by removing their hats and bowing their heads.

23 of 30
A member of the Coldstream Guards is seen walking past a bed of flowers during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Ryan Pierse/Getty

At Windsor, the final stop of the day, a guard walked amongst the thousands of flowers left in memory of the Queen.

24 of 30
Mourners watch the State Hearse of Queen Elizabeth II as it drives along the Long Walk ahead of the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed.
Richard Heathcote/Getty

Mourners lined the streets in the countryside to get a glimpse at the procession.

25 of 30
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral - horse Emma
BBC America

Windsor Castle staff — plus the Queen's beloved horse, Emma — stood at attention along the route.

26 of 30
The Royal State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed.
Ryan Pierse/Getty

The line of soldiers seemed almost endless at the entrance to Windsor.

27 of 30
Pall bearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top into St. George's Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

The Bearer Party carefully carried the Queen's coffin up the steps of St. George's Chapel as the Queen's four children and three eldest grandsons walked behind.

28 of 30
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed.
Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty

Inside St. George's Chapel, 800 guests gathered for the Queen's committal service.

29 of 30
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, watch as the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre are removed from the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, during the Committal Service at St George's Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed.
Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Harry closed his eyes in thought, with Princess Charlotte, Kate, Prince George and William to his left and Meghan (not pictured) to his right. St. George's is where the pair wed in 2018.

30 of 30
The Lord Chamberlain ceremonially breaks his Wand of Office on the coffin at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II, held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed.
Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty

After the Imperial State Crown, sceptre and orb were removed from her coffin, the Lord Chamberlain — Lord Parker of Minsmere, who once served as head of MI5 — took part in the ceremonial breaking of the wand to signify the end of his service to the Queen as sovereign. The wand was then placed above the Queen's coffin and will be buried with the monarch.