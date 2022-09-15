How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will be televised. Here's how to tune in

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 15, 2022 05:08 PM
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be a nationwide event as its set to be broadcast across various networks.

On Sept. 19, over 2,000 people from around the world will gather at Westminster Abbey to honor the late monarch, following her death on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

New details about the upcoming state funeral have been released, noting that proceedings will commence at 10:35 a.m. local time, when her coffin is moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

All of the Queen's children and grandchildren are expected to attend as well as a number of world leaders.

For those not in the U.K., the funeral will be viewable across the pond as several news stations broadcast it on television. The funeral will also be available on livestream.

Here's everything to know about how to watch the funeral if you plan on tuning in.

Where to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on TV?

If you have cable TV, live coverage of the funeral is expected to air on NBC, CNN, ABC, and Fox News. Additionally, the funeral will be televised in the U.K. on BBC One, BBC News, and Sky News. The funeral service is expected to begin at 11 a.m. local time, which would be 6 a.m. ET.

Where to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral online?

For those hoping to tune into the funeral online, BBC is set to stream its coverage. The national broadcaster also has a current livestream of the Queen's lying in state. Check back for official links to the funeral livestream closer to Sept. 19.

Related Articles
Queen Elizabeth II attends the National Service of Remembrance
Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II attends the annual Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: A Complete Timeline of Events, Down to the Exact Minute
Queen Elizabeth II attends the annual Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Details Revealed — Including 3 Royal Family Processions
TOPSHOT - Members of the public pay their respects as they hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater, on September 11, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from her beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral. The Queen, who died on September 8, will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse before lying at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, before travelling onwards to London for her funeral. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
What to Expect in the Days Leading Up to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Date and Details Announced by Buckingham Palace
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Scott Heppell/AP/Shutterstock (13382392h) Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, . The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week Royals, Ballater, United Kingdom - 11 Sep 2022
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Seen for First Time as It Travels from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives in the Royal Hearse at Buckingham Palace in London on September 13, 2022, where it will rest in the Palace's Bow Room overnight.
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Arrives at Buckingham Palace as Royal Family Privately Gathers to Pay Respects
The Crown of Scotland sits atop the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II inside St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh
All About the Crown on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin in Scotland
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks behind the coffin during the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
Prince Harry Marks His 38th Birthday in the U.K. Days Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
TOPSHOT - Members of the public pay their respects as they hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater, on September 11, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from her beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral. The Queen, who died on September 8, will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse before lying at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, before travelling onwards to London for her funeral. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
How the Flower Wreath on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Includes Nods to Her Beloved Balmoral Castle
Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, (2nd R) and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence (L) are greeted by Station Commander Group Captain McPhaden (R) having disembarked from the C-17 carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Air Force Northolt airbase on September 13, 2022, before it is taken to Buckingham Palace, to rest in the Bow Room.
Princess Anne, Queen's Only Daughter, Reflects on 'Honour' of Following Mother's Coffin to London
King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward
Queen Elizabeth's Four Children Walk Behind Her Coffin in Emotional Procession Through Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth II
What Is Operation London Bridge? A Breakdown of What Happens Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death
King Charles III and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Makes Procession Through London Followed by Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth II attends the annual Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph
Where Will Queen Elizabeth Be Buried? All About the Monarch's Final Resting Place
Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it Lies in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
How to View Queen Elizabeth Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall