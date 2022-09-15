How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be a nationwide event as its set to be broadcast across various networks.

On Sept. 19, over 2,000 people from around the world will gather at Westminster Abbey to honor the late monarch, following her death on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

New details about the upcoming state funeral have been released, noting that proceedings will commence at 10:35 a.m. local time, when her coffin is moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

All of the Queen's children and grandchildren are expected to attend as well as a number of world leaders.

For those not in the U.K., the funeral will be viewable across the pond as several news stations broadcast it on television. The funeral will also be available on livestream.

Here's everything to know about how to watch the funeral if you plan on tuning in.

Where to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on TV?

If you have cable TV, live coverage of the funeral is expected to air on NBC, CNN, ABC, and Fox News. Additionally, the funeral will be televised in the U.K. on BBC One, BBC News, and Sky News. The funeral service is expected to begin at 11 a.m. local time, which would be 6 a.m. ET.

Where to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral online?

For those hoping to tune into the funeral online, BBC is set to stream its coverage. The national broadcaster also has a current livestream of the Queen's lying in state. Check back for official links to the funeral livestream closer to Sept. 19.