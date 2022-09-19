A Guide to All the Notable Names at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

The royal's final farewell was a who's-who of those who admired her and worked alongside her: family, friends, world leaders and other dignitaries 

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE.

Published on September 19, 2022 06:03 AM
01 of 33

King Charles III & Prince William

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
The newly minted king and heir to the throne

02 of 33

The Queen's Children

Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. - Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward

03 of 33

Camilla, Queen Consort

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Wife of King Charles III

04 of 33

Prince William, Prince Harry & Peter Phillips

prince harry/ william
Marco BERTORELLO / AFP/ Getty

Grandsons of the Queen

05 of 33

Kate Middleton, Prince George & Princess Charlotte

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Family of William, Prince of Wales

06 of 33

Meghan Markle

meghan markle
Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Duchess of Sussex, wife of Prince Harry

07 of 33

Meghan Markle & Sophie, Countess of Wessex

meghan markle
Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty

Wives of Prince Harry and Prince Edward

08 of 33

Tom Parker Bowles

September 19, 2022, London, UK: Tom Parker Bowles (right) arriving at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. (Credit Image: © Peter Byrne/PA Wire via ZUMA Press)
Peter Byrne/PA Wire via ZUMA Press

Right, son of Queen Consort Camilla

09 of 33

Sarah, Duchess of York

sarah ferguson
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, attending the Queen's funeral. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Former wife of Prince Andrew, the Queen's second son

10 of 33

Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

princess beatrice
Sarah Ferguson, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Granddaughter of the Queen and her husband

11 of 33

Zara & Mike Tindall

zara tindall and Mike Tindall
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Granddaughter of the Queen and her husband

12 of 33

James, Viscount Severn

james viscount severn
Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty

Son of Prince Edward

13 of 33

Joe & Jill Biden

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral
President and First Lady of the United States

14 of 33

Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron

Emanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron
James Manning - WPA Pool/Getty

President of France and his wife

15 of 33

Jacinda Ardern & Clarke Gayford

jacinda arden
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prime Minister of New Zealand and her partner

16 of 33

Justin & Sophie Trudeau

Justin Trudeau
Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Prime Minister of Canada and his wife

17 of 33

Liz Truss

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

18 of 33

Former British Prime Ministers

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral
Including Gordon Brown and Tony Blair

19 of 33

Boris & Carrie Johnson

boris johnson
Christopher Furlong/Getty

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and his wife

20 of 33

Carole & Michael Middleton

September 19, 2022, London, UK: Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton arriving at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. (Credit Image: © Peter Byrne/PA Wire via ZUMA Press)
Peter Byrne/PA Wire via ZUMA Press

Parents of Catherine, Princess of Wales

21 of 33

Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy

Princess Alexandra
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Cousin of the Queen

22 of 33

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent & Prince Michael of Kent

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and Prince Michael of Kent
Chris Jackson/Getty

Cousins of the Queen

23 of 33

Lady Davina Windsor & Senna Kowhai

Lady Davina Lewis and Senna Kowhai
Chris Jackson/Getty

Daughter of the Queen's cousin Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, and her daughter

24 of 33

Birgitte Duchess of Gloucester & Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster

Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster and Birgitte Duchess of Glouceste
Chris Jackson/Getty

Cousin of the Queen and her son

25 of 33

Claire Windsor, Countess of Ulster

claire Windsor, Countess of Ulster
Christopher Furlong/Getty

Wife of Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster, with their children

26 of 33

Anthony Albanese & Jodie Haydon

Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prime Minister of Australia and his partner

27 of 33

Sergio & Laura Mattarella

Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura Mattarella
ARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty

President of Italy and his daughter

28 of 33

Jair & Michelle Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro and his wife Michelle Bolsonaro
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty

President of Brazil and his wife

29 of 33

Prince Albert & Princess Charlene

Monaco's Prince Albert II and his wife Charlene
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Prince and Princess of Monaco

30 of 33

Queen Letizia of Spain, King Felipe VI of Spain, Queen Rania of Jordan & King Abdullah II of Jordan

Spain,King Felipe VI of Spain, Queen Rania of Jordan and Abdullah II of Jordan
Chris Jackson/Getty

Monarchs from Spain and Jordan

31 of 33

Juan Carlos I of Spain

Juan Carlos I of Spain
Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty

Former King of Spain

32 of 33

Emperor Naruhito & Empress Masako

Emperor Naruhito and Japan's Empress Masako
Marco Bertorello - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Emperor of Japan and his wife

33 of 33

Lady Sarah Chatto

lady sarah chatto
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Daughter of the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret