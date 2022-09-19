Royals A Guide to All the Notable Names at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral The royal's final farewell was a who's-who of those who admired her and worked alongside her: family, friends, world leaders and other dignitaries By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 19, 2022 06:03 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 33 King Charles III & Prince William BBC America The newly minted king and heir to the throne 02 of 33 The Queen's Children MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward 03 of 33 Camilla, Queen Consort BBC America Wife of King Charles III 04 of 33 Prince William, Prince Harry & Peter Phillips Marco BERTORELLO / AFP/ Getty Grandsons of the Queen 05 of 33 Kate Middleton, Prince George & Princess Charlotte BBC America Family of William, Prince of Wales 06 of 33 Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage The Duchess of Sussex, wife of Prince Harry 07 of 33 Meghan Markle & Sophie, Countess of Wessex Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Wives of Prince Harry and Prince Edward 08 of 33 Tom Parker Bowles Peter Byrne/PA Wire via ZUMA Press Right, son of Queen Consort Camilla 09 of 33 Sarah, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, attending the Queen's funeral. Samir Hussein/WireImage Former wife of Prince Andrew, the Queen's second son 10 of 33 Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Sarah Ferguson, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice. Samir Hussein/WireImage Granddaughter of the Queen and her husband 11 of 33 Zara & Mike Tindall Chris Jackson/Getty Images Granddaughter of the Queen and her husband 12 of 33 James, Viscount Severn Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Son of Prince Edward 13 of 33 Joe & Jill Biden BBC America President and First Lady of the United States 14 of 33 Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron James Manning - WPA Pool/Getty President of France and his wife 15 of 33 Jacinda Ardern & Clarke Gayford Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prime Minister of New Zealand and her partner 16 of 33 Justin & Sophie Trudeau Samir Hussein/WireImage) Prime Minister of Canada and his wife 17 of 33 Liz Truss BBC America Prime Minister of the United Kingdom 18 of 33 Former British Prime Ministers BBC America Including Gordon Brown and Tony Blair 19 of 33 Boris & Carrie Johnson Christopher Furlong/Getty Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and his wife 20 of 33 Carole & Michael Middleton Peter Byrne/PA Wire via ZUMA Press Parents of Catherine, Princess of Wales 21 of 33 Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy Chris Jackson/Getty Images Cousin of the Queen 22 of 33 Prince Edward, Duke of Kent & Prince Michael of Kent Chris Jackson/Getty Cousins of the Queen 23 of 33 Lady Davina Windsor & Senna Kowhai Chris Jackson/Getty Daughter of the Queen's cousin Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, and her daughter 24 of 33 Birgitte Duchess of Gloucester & Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster Chris Jackson/Getty Cousin of the Queen and her son 25 of 33 Claire Windsor, Countess of Ulster Christopher Furlong/Getty Wife of Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster, with their children 26 of 33 Anthony Albanese & Jodie Haydon Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images Prime Minister of Australia and his partner 27 of 33 Sergio & Laura Mattarella ARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty President of Italy and his daughter 28 of 33 Jair & Michelle Bolsonaro MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty President of Brazil and his wife 29 of 33 Prince Albert & Princess Charlene MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images Prince and Princess of Monaco 30 of 33 Queen Letizia of Spain, King Felipe VI of Spain, Queen Rania of Jordan & King Abdullah II of Jordan Chris Jackson/Getty Monarchs from Spain and Jordan 31 of 33 Juan Carlos I of Spain Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Former King of Spain 32 of 33 Emperor Naruhito & Empress Masako Marco Bertorello - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Emperor of Japan and his wife 33 of 33 Lady Sarah Chatto Chris Jackson/Getty Images Daughter of the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret