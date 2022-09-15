Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Details Revealed — Including 3 Royal Family Processions

Queen Elizabeth's funeral will include three processions, personal touches and a lament played by a piper, all consulted on with the Queen before her death

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

and Simon Perry
Published on September 15, 2022 09:24 AM
Queen Elizabeth II attends the annual Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph
Queen Elizabeth. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

New details have been released about Queen Elizabeth's upcoming funeral.

Over 2,000 people from around the world will gather at Westminster Abbey on Monday to honor the late monarch, who "peacefully" died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Her beloved family members are set to process with the coffin three times: as it moves into Westminster Abbey, then more than a mile to Wellington Arch and finally to Windsor Castle, where the Queen will be laid to rest.

Proceedings commence at 10:35 a.m. local time, when her coffin is moved from Westminster Hall (where it has laid in state since Tuesday) and is expected to exit the medieval building at 10:52 a.m.

It will move about 500 feet within the Palace of Westminster complex to Westminster Abbey, where the state funeral begins. Presidents, foreign royals and the Queen's relatives will attend the service in the ancient church.

Westminster Abbey, London, During The Service Of Thanksgiving For The Life And Work Of Ted Hughes, Poet Laureate.
Westminster Abbey. Tim Graham/Getty

The last post, the traditional bugle call of the British infantry, will ring out at 11:55 a.m., before a two-minute silence is observed across the U.K. The service is set to conclude at noon.

From there, the coffin will process 1 ½ miles to Wellington Arch in Hyde Park in central London and leave the capital city. The coffin will be taken west to Windsor, where the next procession will begin around 3:06 p.m.

Around 3:40 p.m., King Charles III, Queen Camilla and the rest of the family join the coffin's procession, set to reach St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle at about 3:52 p.m. More than 800 people are expected to attend the Queen's committal service there, and the event will have a more intimate feel than the state funeral.

The guests present at Westminster Abbey will not follow for the ceremony at Windsor. Instead, the pews will be filled with some of the people who knew the Queen best: her personal staff and those who worked on her estates. Her personal piper will also play a lament in her honor.

When the service wraps, the Queen's family members will retire to Windsor Castle for a quiet reception. The ceremonies end around 7:30 p.m., when Queen Elizabeth is privately interred St. George's Chapel.

T8RK1W The Choir in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, 1904
St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Alamy

She will be buried beside Prince Philip, her beloved husband of 73 years, and near her sister, Princess Margaret, and her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.

As is required of the monarch, the Queen was consulted on all the funeral arrangements. More details are expected to be released through the weekend.

Pallbearers from The Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards carry the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II into Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster
Queen Elizabeth's coffin. BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Funerary events continue through the weekend for the late monarch.

Other funerary events to remember the monarch have been laid out through the weekend. On Friday evening, around 7:30 p.m., King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward will unite for a Vigil of the Princes around their mother's coffin in Westminster Hall. The Queen's four children previously stood a symbolic watch at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday, during the coffin's journey home to England.

On Sunday, the new King and Queen Consort will host a reception at Buckingham Palace for the heads of state visiting for the funeral. Over 500 heads of state and other political luminaries are expected to attend.

